‘Teen Mom OG’: A Look Back at Ryan Edwards’ Arrest Record

Former Teen Mom OG star, Ryan Edwards, is making headlines, but not for anything good. Edwards’ marriage to Mackenzie Standifer is over, and the father of three can’t manage to stay out of jail. His most recent arrest, stemming from an order of protection obtained by Standifer, is the latest in a long line of arrests. We are looking back at his legal troubles.

Ryan Edwards’ legal troubles began in 2017

While Ryan Edwards floated in and out of his first son’s life from early on in his reality TV career, his real legal troubles didn’t start until 2017. In March 2017, Edwards was arrested in Chatanooga, Tennessee, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to several reports, Edwards was found with multiple needles and heroin.

In 2018, he was arrested two more times, both for violating the terms of his probation from his previous arrest. The first arrest came in March 2018, and the second in July. Also in March 2018, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney filed for an order of protection. They alleged that Edwards’ behavior became erratic and escalated to threats of violence.

Ryan Edwards spent time in jail in 2019

The second half of 2018 was mostly uneventful for Edwards, but it wouldn’t stay that way for long. In January 2019, Edwards was arrested after he walked out on an open bar tab. Edwards was arrested for theft. He also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

At the time, Edwards and his wife insisted the theft charge was a simple misunderstanding. Regardless, he spent around three months in jail following the arrest. After his short stint behind bars, things fell mostly quiet for Edwards. Sure, his drama with Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney continued, but legally, things appeared to be moving along calmly until recently.

The former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star’s legal drama kicks back up in 2023

2023 started off with plenty of drama for Ryan Edwards. After a series of disturbing Instagram posts, several media outlets reported that Edwards’ wife had taken out an order of protection against him. Mackenzie Standifer recounted several instances of violent behavior in the official filing.

In February 2023, Ryan Edwards was arrested after violating that order of protection. Along with a harassment charge, Edwards was booked on two drug possession charges. According to Us Weekly, when Edwards was arrested for violating the order of protection, police found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance on his person. The former Teen Mom OG star is expected back in court on March 30 if nothing else happens before then.