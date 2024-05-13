Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner want to the world to know they are on good terms with the mother of his first child. The duo sent Maci a video shoutout for Mother's Day, but fans think it was too performative.

Ryan Edwards and his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, somewhat inexplicably hired a famous TikTok group to wish Maci Bookout, the mother of Ryan’s first child, a happy Mother’s Day. Conner, who has been dating Ryan since he went to rehab in 2023, shared the video to her Instagram account. It has been shared extensively on social media since then, and Teen Mom fans certainly have opinions. Several fans have pointed out that Amanda Conner appears to be a Maci Bookout “fangirl” and question her motives in posting the video.

Was Amanda Conner a fan of Maci Bookout before she hooked up with Ryan Edwards?

Conner and Edward’s Mother’s Day gift to Maci Bookout is getting mixed reviews. Plenty of Teen Mom fans think the video highlights how well Bookout and Edwards are co-parenting lately. Not everyone is convinced the gift depicts a healthy connection, though. In fact, plenty of fans sounded off on Reddit about the video. One Reddit user pointed out that Conner’s decision to share the video was “cringe” and noted that Conner appears to have been a Maci fan for more than a decade before she hooked up with Edwards.

Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout | MTV’s Teen Mom via YouTube

The Mother’s Day video is not the first time fans have pointed out Conner’s somewhat unusual interest in Maci Bookout. Around the time Edwards debuted his relationship with Conner, fans noticed that she looked a little familiar. After reviewing Bookout’s 16 and Pregnant episode, it appears that Conner and Bookout spent some time together in school. Conner appears briefly in one scene with Bookout, but it’s unclear if the duo were friends then.

Maci Bookout with Bentley | MTV/YouTube

Bookout, for her part, has opted to mend fences with Edwards and seems happy to connect with Conner. Followers find Bookout’s interest in Conner a bit unnerving, as well. She famously feuded with Mackenzie Standifer, Edwards’ soon-to-be-ex, and it does not appear that she and Mackenzie make it possible for the children they share with Edwards to get together. Followers are left wondering why Bookout is suddenly so positive about Edwards and his new relationship when she was a harsh critic of his past romances.

Some fans think Ryan and Amanda are goading Mackenzie Edwards with the odd Mother’s Day gift

While plenty of Teen Mom fans believe Conner is simply a Maci Bookout fan, others think there might be ulterior motives behind her performative Mother’s Day gift. Some users believe Conner and Edwards are trying to get under Mackenzie Standifer’s skin. Shouting out Bookout on Mother’s Day is a good way to irritate the mother of two without breaking the mutual restraining order put in place for Standifer and Edwards.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | MTV/YouTube

Before Standifer and Edwards returned to court over their divorce, Standifer and Conner spent some time trading insults via social media. A judge has since ordered Standifer and Edwards to avoid contact. The judge also advised them to avoid each other’s romantic partners. The insults have stopped, but it’s unlikely that Conner and Standifer will be getting along anytime soon. Could the video have been Conner’s way of insulting Standifer, who shares two children with Edwards? The couple probably isn’t going to admit it if it was.