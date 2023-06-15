'Temptation Island' Season 5 is officially here, and fans can't wait to see the new couples and singles. Are cast members paid to be on the show?

USA’s Temptation Island Season 5 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see the four new couples who will test their relationships. The show involves couples and singles, as the singles get to meet the couples and potentially form relationships with taken individuals. So, are Temptation Island contestants paid to appear on the show? Here’s what to know.

Are ‘Temptation Island’ contestants paid to appear on the show?

Temptation Island cast members are not paid, and that doesn’t change with season 5. The singles and couples appearing in the series don’t receive any money for showing up on camera, and they’re not part of the show for a monetary reward. There’s a solid chance that appearing on the show won’t lead to any money at all.

With that said, those appearing on the show don’t have to pay for their flights or lodging. They get to spend four weeks in Maui, Hawaii, for no cost. They also get to have their hair and makeup done professionally by production — an added, cost-free bonus.

However, many cast members likely appear in the series in the hopes of making money from it afterward. Successful influencers who come from reality TV can easily make six or seven figures with Instagram advertisements. Influencers can reportedly earn between $5,000 and $15,000 per advertised post. Sarah Boyd, the founder of the digital influencer agency Simply, told Refinery29 that 100,000 followers can earn an influencer between $1,000 to $5,000 per post. And influencers with 1 million followers can earn a starting rate of $10,000 per post.

How much is host Mark L. Walberg paid?

‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 host Mark L. Walberg | USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While Temptation Island contestants aren’t paid, host Mark L. Walberg receives a hefty paycheck. He reportedly earns about $1 million annually from hosting the series. Temptation Island was rebooted on the USA Network in 2019.

Walberg spoke to Vulture about what it’s like being a reality TV host. While he currently hosts Temptation Island, he most famously also hosted Antiques Roadshow. “There is a true belief that no matter what you do on television, your life’s better because you’re on television,” Walberg shared. “For me, that’s never really added up. As you can see, I’ve been on TV for 26 years, and I’m probably the least famous guy who’s been on TV every week for 20 years. My wife looks at me like, ‘You’re an idiot. You’re supposed to play the game a little bit better than you play.’ And she’s right.”

Walberg added that he “really loves television,” which is why he continues to host — and, of course, the pay isn’t bad. “I love all of it — scripted, nonscripted, reality, crazy, whatever,” he added. “I enjoy the process and I enjoy the people involved.”

Mark L. Walberg gave insight into what’s in store for ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5

Temptation Island Season 5 brings new twists that fans haven’t seen before. The singles get to spend personal messages to cast members who came to the island coupled up.

“We’ve got our ‘Temptation Light,’ which is — which I was not a fan of at first, but then when we put it in the show, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It dials up everything,” host Mark L. Walberg shared with ScreenRant. “And then a couple different changes. The singles get to send video messages this year.” He also described the season as “messy, hot, and emotional.”

The “Temptation Light” is a new addition. When one person who came coupled up “gives in to temptation” with one of the singles, the villa will glow red. The light doesn’t reveal which person did what with whom, though. This added layer of possible deception certainly spices up the season.

Temptation Island Season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.