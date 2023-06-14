'Temptation Island' cast members have numerous rules to follow in order to film the dating reality TV series. Here's what the rules state.

USA’s Temptation Island Season 5 is here, and fans can’t wait to see if the four couples last after they meet and connect with the singles. Like all reality TV dating shows, the contestants have to follow rules. Here are the Temptation Island rules that fans never knew existed.

‘Temptation Island’ has rules for contestants regarding changing their hair

The Temptation Island Season 5 stars have to follow strict rules when it comes to changing their hair. While competitors are allowed to play around with their hairstyle, they can’t cut or dye their hair once they’re cast for the show.

“We like for them to have their hair the same color throughout shooting to maintain continuity,” showrunner Trifari Williams explained to USA.

When it comes to styling their hair, cast members can choose to either style it themselves or have hair and makeup artist Melissa D’ Angelo style it for them. “We have hair and makeup artist on set for the big days, bonfires, and interviews,” Trifari continued. “The ladies are welcome to put on their own foundation and our wonderful hair and makeup artist Melissa D’ Angelo does the rest. Melissa also styles their hair for them if they’d like that as well. Some of the cast prefer to do their own but for the most part, Melissa does it.”

They have restrictions regarding what they can pack and wear

Marjorie Guaracho from ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 | Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network via Getty Images

All reality TV shows have rules regarding what clothing cast members can wear, and Temptation Island is no different. Showrunner Trifari Williams told USA that cast members can’t wear anything with a logo on it. Additionally, producers want contestants to wear brightly-colored clothing over busy patterns.

“We do not allow logos of any sort and we stay away from all white, dull colors, and busy patterns that could make the camera moiré,” Williams stated. “It’s important that they pop on camera so bright colors are always preferred.”

‘Temptation Island’ singles can’t hook up on the show

Temptation Island Season 5 introduces four couples who have rocky relationships, and each member of the couple will connect with the singles on the island. The idea of the show is that the couples will have their relationships tested by the singles — and in many cases, the couples find themselves even more attracted to the singles than they are to their significant others.

As for the singles, they’re on the show to connect with contestants who arrived coupled up. They cannot hook up with other singles during filming. The singles also reportedly aren’t in contact with each other.

“I suppose you could do whatever you want after filming,” season 4 cast member Madelyn Rusinyak told Distractify. “We didn’t even see [and] I didn’t even have a conversation with any of [the single guys] until after it was all over.”

Contestants can’t use their phones or share social media posts featuring each other

The Temptation Island Season 5 contestants won’t be posting photos and videos of each other while the season’s airing. Madelyn from season 4 told Distractify that contestants on the show aren’t allowed to post content on social media that features other cast members until after the season finishes.

And, of course, the competitors don’t have their phones with them during filming. In addition to Temptation Island, other dating reality shows, like The Bachelor, The Courtship, and Too Hot to Handle, also don’t allow competitors to access their phones.

Temptation Island Season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.