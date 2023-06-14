Which couples will last in 'Temptation Island' Season 5? Here's the premiere date and time for fans who hope to find out, plus how to watch.

USA’s Temptation Island Season 5 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see the new couples hit the beach. Will the couples stick together while trying out single life, or will they separate for greener pastures? Here’s how fans can watch the Temptation Island Season 5 premiere to find out, including the premiere date and time.

Roberto Maldonado and Vanessa Valente | Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network via Getty Images

Temptation Island Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET, and is hosted by Mark L. Walberg. The premiere lasts an hour and ends at 10 p.m. ET. The synopsis for the premiere reads, “Four couples at a crossroads try ‘single life’ to decide if they should stay together.”

The first couple is Nzubechukwu Ezihie and Leonila Pedro. Nzubechukwu and Leonila (who go by “Great” and “Paris,” respectively), met on social media in 2021, as they both live the influencer lifestyle. Unfortunately, they both have a history of cheating, and it appears Paris wants the relationship to move faster than Great does.

Hall Toledano and Kaitlin Tufts also hit the beach this season. Hall and Kaitlin began dating eight years prior to Temptation Island. While they’re engaged and they own a home together, they haven’t picked a wedding date. Kaitlin hesitates to set a date, as Hall left in the past after fearing to commit fully.

Christopher Wells and Marisela Figueroa also hope to solidify their relationship this season. Christopher and Marisela have been dating for two years, but they can’t seem to get on the same page. He hasn’t remained faithful in the past but now wants to settle down, but Marisela doesn’t.

Roberto Maldonado and Vanessa Valente have a serious age gap (10 years), and they never intended for their relationship to last beyond a one-night stand. As the older person in the relationship, Vanessa is ready to commit. But she worries Roberto can’t get there just yet.

As for the singles, Alexius Adams works as a patient coordinator at a med spa and hopes to find an emotional connection on the beach.

Desiree Almeida, a nutritionist from Los Angeles, wants to find a romantic, sensitive man.

Sebastian Baraza is a personal trainer living in Miami, Florida. He’s extremely close to his family.

Kristian Barbarich works as a CEO of a sunglasses company in LA, though he’s from New Zealand.

Abby Bryan wants a partner to match her huge personality. She’s a property manager from Florida.

Marjorie Gauracho works as a realtor and law firm assistant in Florida and wants a dominating male presence.

Griffin Grady, a golf caddy and high school football coach, also wants love.

Tia Hairston works as a bartender but is working on getting a master’s in sports journalism.

Makayla Halstead is also a student, as she studies marketing. She also works as a dance teacher and wants to find an independent man.

Tamie Lawson is a freelance artist currently living in LA.

Brice Robinson has height on his side. At 6-foot-five, the solar sales associate from Las Vegas looks forward to meeting the women.

Tahjicc Smith works as an independent shoe retailer in Dallas, Texas.

Nafeesah Terry is family-oriented and works as a real estate agent in Florida.

Christian Tesoriero loves to flirt, though he also has trust issues. He’s a wealth management officer from Ramsey, New Jersey.

Finally, Michael Zappa has intelligence on his side, as he’s an aerospace engineer and entrepreneur.

How to watch the new season

Those hoping to catch the Temptation Island Season 5 premiere via cable can do so by tuning into the USA Network. Viewers can also use their cable login to access episodes on USANetwork.com or via the USA Network app.

Fans can also view every new episode the following day on Peacock. Peacock Premium costs $5 per month or $50 annually, and Premium Plus, which is ad-free, costs $10 per month or $100 annually.

Those without cable or Peacock can access the new season of Temptation Island live via streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, whereas YouTube TV offers a 60-day free trial.

Temptation Island Season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

