Get to know more about the relationship between tennis pro Madison Keys and her fiancé fellow player Bjorn Fratangelo.

Madison Keys is a professional tennis player who was inspired to play the sport at a young age after watching a Venus Williams match on TV. She turned pro in 2009 and that year defeated Venus’ sister, Serena Williams, in a World TeamTennis exhibition set.

In 2016, Keys was ranked No. 7 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. Since then she’s won several tournaments and today is at the top of her game. She previously gushed about the support she receives from her partner fellow tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo.

Madison Keys hugs her fiancé Bjorn Fratangelo after defeating Alison Riske in the women’s singles final match at Adelaide International WTA 250 tennis tournament | BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s more about Keys and her fiancé.

When Keys and Fratangelo met

Keys was born in Rock Island, Illinois, and Fratangelo was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, they both moved to Florida and met in 2013 when they trained at the same facility in Boca Raton.

Four years later, Fratangelo moved to Orlando the same place Keys ended up relocating to a month after. As fate would have it, they lived in the same apartment complex and began hanging out regularly before they started dating.

After seeing each other for a little while, Fratangelo suggested that they play mixed doubles together. They did so in 2021 during the U.S. Open.

Madison Keys moves on at US Open as she gets help from fiancè Bjorn Fratangelo https://t.co/k3XxAWdKyP pic.twitter.com/DWfUMQByAJ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 3, 2023

“It was a lot of fun,” Fratangelo said per ATP Tour. “[It was] just to have some fun on court with me and play and try to get a win and if not, just have an hour of laughs and fun. It’s good for everybody.”

Keys added: “Of all the memories you have of all the matches, it’s obviously the people you are with who make those moments. To be able to have a moment on court together I think is definitely something that is going to stick in my mind.”

How Fratangelo proposed to Keys

Madison Keys and her fiancé Bjorn Fratangelo chatting and laughing during a rain interruption at a tennis match | Robert Prange/Getty Images

In March 2023, the pair shared that they had gotten engaged and posted a photo of Keys’ ring on their social media pages with the caption: “Forever.”

In an interview with TennisUpToDate, Keys recalled how her beau popped the question.

“He actually did it at home. The day that I got back from Dubai so I was not expecting it at all,” she revealed. “I was sitting on the couch and he was like, ‘Hey I have your birthday present.’ He handed me something and then got down on one knee. Just sitting on the couch so now we have to keep the couch forever.”

As for when the couple will walk down the aisle, Keys says they haven’t set a date yet.

“As tennis players, we don’t have a lot of time and weekends that could potentially work,” she explained. “So we’re trying to nail down one very specific day and hope things work out.”