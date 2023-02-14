‘That ’70s Show’ Was the 1st TV Show Where Cole and Dylan Sprouse Played Different Characters

That ’70s Show is back in the spotlight, with a reboot series that is introducing thousands of fans to the characters and situations that made the original such a success. That ’70s Show was one of the biggest TV hits of the early 2000s, making stars out of performers like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and introducing many popular characters into the pop culture lexicon. Over the years, many big names had cameo roles on the show, from Lindsay Lohan to Betty White. Even child stars Cole and Dylan Sprouse had guest roles in That ’70s Show — notably, playing different characters for the first time in their careers.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse acted as a team in many early projects

Cole and Dylan Sprouse are twins who rose to fame at a very early age. According to IMDb, the Sprouse twins had their big breakout when they were seven years old, in the 1998 Adam Sandler comedy Big Daddy. They shared the role of Julian McGrath — and by that time they were show business veterans, having acted professionally since they were eight months old.

Over the years that followed, the Sprouse twins appeared in a wide variety of projects, including movies and TV shows. A few of the TV shows that the Sprouses acted in include Friends, The Nightmare Room, Mad TV, and Grace Under Fire. Notably, all of their early roles featured the twins playing one character. That changed in 2001, when the boys acted in an episode of That ’70s Show.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse played different characters when they guest-starred in ‘That ’70s Show’

Actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse arrive at the 6th Annual Movieline Young Hollywood Awards at Club Avalon, on May 2, 2004 in Hollywood, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As reported in a video on the MsMojo YouTube channel, Cole and Dylan Sprouse appeared together in a Season 4 episode of That ’70s Show, portraying twins Billy and Bobby Anderson, quirky young boys who terrorize Kelso after he is separated from his friends at an amusement park. Even though the Sprouse boys had limited screen time, acting in just a couple of scenes, they made an impression on viewers — and proved that they were equally talented at playing individual characters as they were at portraying the same role.

What are Cole and Dylan Sprouse doing now?

When the Sprouse twins acted in an episode of That ’70s Show, they weren’t yet the superstars that they would later become. They continued to act in both television and film productions, and in 2005, they landed their very own Disney Channel series, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. As Zack and Cody Martin, the two became teen icons, appearing as leads in the show until 2008, when the show went off the air. They also made multiple appearances in other Disney Channel productions, including Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, and That’s So Raven.

All while they were tackling acting roles, the Sprouse twins were handling endorsement deals and behind-the-scenes projects. In 2011, the boys opted to step away from the entertainment industry in order to focus on getting a college education — and it wasn’t until 2016 that Cole Sprouse returned to acting, getting cast as Jughead Jones in the highly-anticipated CW series Riverdale.

In the years since, Sprouse has since appeared in several other high-profile projects, including the movie Five Feet Apart. As for Dylan Sprouse, he has also acted in some movies in recent years, although on a smaller scale than his twin brother. A few of his recent projects include movies like After We Collided and The Curse of Turandot.