‘That ’90s Show’: How the Forman’s House Changed Since ‘That ’70s Show’

Over the past few decades, the TV industry has seen its fair share of spinoff series. Better Call Saul, Frasier, and Young Sheldon are just a few to name. More recently, That ’90s Show has joined the ranks of shows born from other shows.

Although That ’90s Show has a lot of similarities with its predecessor, That ’70s Show, there are also some differences.

‘That ’90s Show’ takes place in the Forman’s house, but there are changes from ‘That ’70s Show’

Welcome back to the basement.



Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman in That '90s Show, premiering January 19. pic.twitter.com/YUp19KYbRI — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

Ever since news broke that Netflix would be producing a spinoff series of the popular Fox TV series, viewers everywhere have been looking forward to That ’90s Show.

Just this past January, Netflix finally dropped the highly anticipated show. As fans probably immediately noticed, similar to its predecessor, That ’90s Show takes place in Point Place, Wisconsin right back in the Forman household.

As the title clearly implies, the spinoff series takes place two decades later. To give the spinoff series a more authentic and genuine feel, the team gave a lot of thought to what Kitty and Red would have changed over the years.

Bonnie Turner was one of the original creators of That ’70s Show. She returned for the Netflix spinoff series as well. However, this time around, her daughter Lindsay Turner joined her in collaboration.

‘That ’90s Show’ premiere | Phillip Faraone / Stringer

When it came to the matter of the Forman house, Lindsay Turner explained to BuzzFeed, “[Kitty and Red] have spruced the house up a little more. They’ve taken living room furniture and put it in the basement and re-wallpapered the kitchen, which were all conversations that we had with the set designer. That was also part of the fun of reinhabiting the world, was getting to have that conversation about what had Red and Kitty done to the house.”

Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner’s husband and Lindsay Turner’s father, added, “One of the things we wanted people to feel about the show is, it’s like coming home. It’s coming [back] again to somewhere you love, and the set does it in the same way when I’d go home to my parents’ house. My mother had re-wallpapered the kitchen and maybe changed out the carpet in the living room. Do just minor things, but it was always the same house, and you had no doubt where you were. It’s a comfortable feeling.”

And although the walls of the kitchen are no longer lined with owls, they are still very much present in That ’90s Show. Nowadays, Kitty’s owls are just scattered and hidden in the bookcase.

‘That ’90s Show’ brought back some of the original cast members for the Netflix spinoff series

Unlike many shows, Netflix’s That ’90s Show seems like it will only be taking place during the summertime. That is due to the unique circumstances of the new show.

That ’90s Show revolves around Leia Forman, Eric Forman’s daughter, coming to town to spend her summer vacation with her grandparents. This also means original cast members can pop in for episodes without having to be attached to the whole series.

Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, and Mila Kunis were a few That ’70s Show cast members to make the anticipated return.

Will there be a season two of ‘That ’90s Show’?

That '90s Show is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/6UtsNQwrGT — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2023

Fans of That ’90s Show will be pleased that the series has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. Plus, the good news doesn’t stop there.

The first season of That ’90s Show only had 11 episodes. As IGN highlighted, the upcoming season will have 16 episodes. Hopefully, viewers can look forward to seeing more of the original cast.