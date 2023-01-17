‘That ’90s Show’ Release Time, Episode Titles, Rating, and Returning Original Cast Members

That ’70s Show fans don’t have to wait much longer — Netflix will release That ’90s Show on Thursday, Jan. 19. Find out what time to tune in to episodes of the spinoff series, plus how many episodes are in the first season of That ’90s Show. We also have details about the original cast members from That ’70s Show fans can expect to see in That ’90s Show.

Sam Morelos as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

‘That ’90s Show’ releases on Netflix Jan. 19 at midnight

Like most other Netflix shows, That ’90s Show will release on the streaming platform at midnight Pacific time on Thursday, Jan. 19. The east coast will have to wait until 3 a.m. to tune in to the That ’70s Show spinoff.

How many episodes is the spinoff?

The first season of That ’90s Show is 10 episodes. The series begins with “That ’90s Pilot,” a nod to the first episode of the original series titled “That ’70s Pilot.”

The rest of the episode titles of That ’90s Show are as follows:

“Free Leia”

“Lip Smackers”

“Rave”

“Step By Step”

“The Birthday Girl”

“Boyfriend Day One”

“Summer Storm”

“Dirty Double Booker”

“Kids In America”

‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff is rated TV-14

The teen sitcom, which Netflix describes as “quirky” and “feel-good,” has a TV-14 rating. This rating means the show may be inappropriate for children under 14.

Are Jackie and Kelso married in ‘That ’90s Show’?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis return as on-screen couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in the Netflix spinoff series. The fictional couple only appears in one scene together early on in That ’90s Show after their son, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel) is introduced.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart | Netflix

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are the heart of That ’90s Show, which takes place in Red and Kitty Forman’s Point Place home. Other That ’70s Show cast members fans can expect to see in the spinoff series include Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, who played Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti in the original series. Wilmer Valderrama also returns as Fez. Fans can also expect to see the following actors in That ’90s Show:

Tommy Chong as Leo

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

Another surprise guest!

Will Hyde be on ‘That ’90s Show’?

Steven Hyde is one of the only main characters from the original series who doesn’t appear in That ’90s Show. That’s because Danny Masterson is on trial for rape. The Los Angeles Police Department charged Masterson with raping three women: a 23-year-old between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old in April 2003, and another 23-year-old between October and December 2003.

Masterson’s trial began on Oct. 11, 2022 and is still ongoing. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in a California prison if convicted.

Stream every episode of That ’90s Show on Netflix beginning Jan. 19.