The 3 Best ‘Sex and the City’ Episodes to Watch While Healing from a Breakup

Getting your heart broken never feels good. It’s something we all go through at least once, though. Fortunately, our favorite shows can help us as we wallow over and eventually move past a bad breakup. We’ve picked three Sex and the City episodes that are perfect to watch when dealing with a breakup. Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes always make us feel a bit better.

‘Sex and the City’ season 1 will make you feel better about your taste in romantic partners

When you’re dealing with a bad breakup, heartbreak, or even a bit of hookup embarrassment, the ladies of Sex and the City will be there to remind you that everyone has lapses in judgment sometimes. While the latter seasons of Sex and the City dealt with more intense breakups, season 1 was light and fun.

The cast of ‘Sex and the City’ | Brian Ach/WireImage

In season 1, episode 4, Carrie Bradshaw meets Sam, a 20-something who is sexy, sultry, and a whole lot of fun. She spends the entire episode making out with the much younger man all over the city. While it was fun while it lasted, she regrets her decision when she wakes up inside his apartment and finds that in the cold, harsh light of day, Sam is an emotionally immature slob instead of the hot 20-something she’s been spending her nights hooking up with. The state of Sam’s apartment is sure to make you feel better about your sexual mishaps, at the very least.

‘The Post-It Always Sticks Twice’ is the most memorable ‘Sex and the City’ breakup episodes

Jack Berger was an awful partner for many different reasons. He was insecure, prone to outbursts, and just too wishy-washy for the ever-dynamic Carrie Bradshaw. Despite all that, she tried to make it work with him. We hated the whole relationship but detested how he broke up with her the most. Still, Jack Berger does get one accolade. He pulled off the most memorable Sex and the City breakup of all time.

In “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice,” Berger leaves Carrie’s apartment in the middle of the night after returning to rekindle things with her. His parting gift was a Post-It note exclaiming, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” When you’re trying to mend your own broken heart, it’s always nice to remember that somewhere, someone is doing the same, and maybe, they had an even worse breakup experience. Seeing Carrie get broken up via Post-It is a solid reminder that it could always be worse.

‘I Heart NY’ always makes us remember how bittersweet love can be

Season 4 of Sex and the City had a lot of relationship ups and downs. It brought fans Carrie and Aidan’s rekindled relationship and their eventual heartbreaking broken engagement. The season also followed the dissolution of Charlotte York’s “good on paper” marriage, Miranda’s pregnancy, and Samantha Jones’s most vulnerable moments with Richard Wright.

It would make sense that season 4 would include a great episode to watch if you’re going through a bad breakup. The season’s 18th episode, “I Heart NY,” is a great reminder of how bittersweet and complex love can be. In the episode, Carrie finds herself still reeling from the end of her engagement, only to be thrown a curveball when she learns Mr. Big is planning to leave New York and move to California. The former flames decide to enjoy one final night together, only to have it interrupted by the arrival of Brady Hobbes.

The episode has a little bit of everything. For us hopeless romantics, it is impossible to resist swooning over Carrie and Mr. Big dancing to “Moon River” in his empty apartment, either.