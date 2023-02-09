‘The Amazing Race’ Fans May Have a Long Wait for Season 35

The Amazing Race Season 34 ended in December 2022, and following the finale, CBS has been silent regarding the state of the reality competition show’s future. While fans await news regarding The Amazing Race Season 35, they have been speculating about when it will premiere. But by all accounts, it will likely be a long time before the next season airs.

[Spoiler alert: The following contains location spoilers from The Amazing Race Season 35.]

CBS has already filmed ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35

Even though CBS technically hasn’t renewed The Amazing Race for season 35, we know that it’s in the works, thanks to fan sightings.

Fans have taken pictures of producers filming the new season of the CBS reality competition series and shared them on social media. And from these, we know that production began on Oct. 25, 2022, and concluded on Nov. 17, 2022.

Whereas the post-COVID seasons have mainly featured Europe, the new cast of the upcoming season ventured to different cities. The locations for The Amazing Race Season 35 are:

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Guatapé, Colombia

Medellín, Colombia

Santiago, Chile

Córdoba, Argentina

Possibly another city in Argentina

Montevideo, Uruguay

Bridgetown, Barbados

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Río Yásica, Dominican Republic

Philadelphia, USA

When will ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 premiere?

Although The Amazing Race producers, including host Phil Keoghan, have already filmed season 35, CBS has yet to reveal its release date. And we believe that’s because it won’t air until the fall of 2023.

If the upcoming race were to air in the spring, we would know the premiere date by now. And it’s doubtful that it will debut in the summer since the show has only done that twice, and it was for seasons 4 and 5 in the early 2000s. Big Brother is CBS’s staple summer show, not The Amazing Race. And we wouldn’t bet on the network airing the two alongside one another.

So, that leaves us with only one viable option — the fall of 2023. Of course, nothing is set in stone, and CBS could air The Amazing Race Season 35 whenever it wants. But going off the facts and the show’s history, we predict that fans will be waiting at least seven more months until the next season of The Amazing Race premieres.

‘The Amazing Race’ fans share their frustrations

After CBS released its spring schedule that didn’t include The Amazing Race, one fan started a Reddit thread theorizing when season 35 would premiere.

“It’s not looking likely [season 35] will air this spring, though it’s a possibility,” they wrote. “More likely, it could air either in the summer or possibly alongside Survivor 45 in the fall, meaning that it’ll go back to airing only one season per year. This is just speculation, of course, but this could possibly be the case.”

And fans expressed their annoyance with the series’ network in the comments.

“CBS hates this show,” a Reddit user claimed. “We are lucky to get it one year after it’s in the can.”

Someone else shared, “I wish CBS treated [The Amazing Race] better.”

“I honestly hope the show is canceled by CBS and renewed by another network like the Travel Channel,” another fan said. “I don’t want CBS getting involved with the show anymore.”

All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on Paramount+.