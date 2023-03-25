‘The Amazing Race’ Packing Rules: 6 Items Contestants Can’t and Can Bring

On The Amazing Race, contestants travel the world for approximately 21 to 30 days, competing in mental and physical challenges at every destination. They face all kinds of conditions and cultures. Surprisingly, though, contestants aren’t really told what they need to pack — it’s a lot of guesswork. Most items are fair game to bring along, but some are forbidden. Here are some Amazing Race packing rules that determine what to leave at home, plus some things contestants can and should put in their packs.

Emily Bushnell and Claire Rehfuss on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 | CBS

Can’t bring: Their own money

People don’t often leave their wallets behind when traveling, but it’s a must on The Amazing Race. Per the rules, contestants are not allowed to use their own cash or credit/debit cards to buy things during the race. Instead, as executive producer Elise Doganieri told People, each team gets “leg money” at the start of each episode.

“We have figured out how much the taxi might cost, or a bus or train ticket,” Doganieri explained. “So we give them just enough money for that leg, and they have to be very careful not to overspend.”

Can bring: Clothing and accessories for all weather conditions

Each season of The Amazing Race features different locations, but they always vary drastically in weather conditions. For example, season 34 took the teams to the desert in Jordan and to the freezing cold waters in Iceland. So, contestants must pack appropriate clothing and accessories for all types of temperatures. However, they also need to be careful not to overpack, as this can slow them down.

It’s also important to consider cultural norms and rules when packing for The Amazing Race. According to Doganieri, contestants are trained on the cultures of the places they’re visiting so they know when to watch what they wear.

Can’t bring: Travel guides or translation books

Part of the challenge of The Amazing Race is attempting to navigate other countries with limited resources. So, contestants are not allowed to pack any travel guides, translation books, or other tools of that nature, per TAR Wiki. In some cases during the race, however, they might need to purchase one with their stipend. This is why it’s handy for contestants to know other languages before heading into the race — although language barriers can lead to hilarious situations like accidentally asking a local for drugs.

Can bring: Light laundry and hygiene supplies

Because of all the clothing/accessories, contestants might need to pack light in other areas, like hygiene. Travel-size hygiene products are usually advised, and teammates might even want to share some products if possible. Contestants don’t always have time to shower, either, so smaller products are good to have on hand when they do get a chance to wash up at a sink.

As for laundry, that’s often done in a sink, too. Kim Dean Holderness revealed that she and husband Penn used Tide packs in hotel sinks between TAR legs.

Can’t bring: Electronics, i.e. cell phones, cameras, or GPS

The Amazing Race contestants only use old-school maps to find their way around. Electronic devices like cell phones, GPS, smartwatches, and cameras are forbidden from being packed for the race. However, contestants are allowed to borrow phones from locals or ask them for help. Anyone they interact with has to sign a release form to be on TV, though.

“We have them made up in every language,” Doganieri told People. “It’s tiny. You read it real fast. They sign it. They actually really know the show.”

Can bring: Medications

Finally, there’s something contestants might not always consider packing: medicine. The Amazing Race does employ medics to provide first aid, but it can also be handy for contestants to have their own medical kits on hand so they don’t get slowed down. The kit can include any prescribed medications, plus over-the-counter products like Advil.

Nat Strand and Kat Chang revealed on The Rachel Ray Show that they kept supplies for Nat’s Type 1 diabetes in their medical kit, as well as a card that explained Nat’s medical condition in different languages.

The Amazing Race has been renewed for season 35, but CBS has yet to announce a release date. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates. In the meantime, all other seasons are now streaming on Paramount+.