‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Why Is Sean Lowe in the Trailer?

Zach Shallcross is the new lead for The Bachelor 2023. The new season premieres next week and will follow Zach’s quest to find the one following his heartbreak as a contestant on The Bachelorette. Sean Lowe, a former lead in the franchise, appears with Zach in the trailer for the series, and he likely has a small role in the new season.

Catherine Guidici, Sean Lowe, and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Sean Lowe is one of Bachelor Nation’s greatest success stories

Sean Lowe was the lead for The Bachelor Season 17. He is the only Bachelor who married his final contestant, making his love story one of the most successful in the franchise. At the end of his season, Sean proposed to Catherine Guidici. The pair married over a year later, and they now have three children together.

Sean and Catherine were both present at the After the Final Rose special, where host Jesse Palmer announced that Zach Shallcross would be the lead in 2023. Sean also appeared in the trailer for Zach’s season.

The trailer featured Zach lifting weights and rinsing off in the shower. “Got some friction with the stubble there,” Sean remarks as he scrubs Shallcross with a loofah. So why is the former Bachelor in the clip?

Why is Sean Lowe in the trailer for ‘The Bachelor’ 2023?

It’s not uncommon for Bachelor Nation royalty to appear in new seasons, either to host dates or to offer the show’s lead some advice. Fans already know from Reality Steve that Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins will be “judges” during a group date on Zach’s season.

Since Sean is such a success story for Bachelor Nation, his role in the new season will more likely be to give Zach advice. While appearing on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, host Jesse Palmer teased that Zach’s season is “really about the love story. It’s not so much about the drama.”

With this in mind, it makes sense that Sean would appear in season 27 to help out Zach in his quest to find the one. If this season is really about love, who better to advise Zach than The Bachelor’s greatest success story?

Zach Shallcross stresses that he is not a fan of drama

Additionally, Zach has stressed his determination to find love and cut through as much of the drama as possible during The Bachelor 2023. “I know it’s kind of inevitable when you’re in a house with 30 others, and there’s going to be arguments or conversations that don’t go that well, but I’m not a fan of the drama,” Zach told People.

“If there’s a lot of drama going on in the house, what it tells me is that they’re not really serious and why they’re there is probably more for finding internet fame or whatever it is. So I’ll probably be pretty quick to cut that out.”

Of course, it would be naive to think that any season in The Bachelor franchise will be completely drama free, so we’re still expecting some arguments, tears, and surprises to come.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.