‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Why Is Tahzjuan on the New Season? A Contestant Says She Arrives to ‘Steal’ Zach Shallcross

The trailer for the 2023 season of The Bachelor includes some familiar faces, like Tahzjuan Hawkins. Tahzuan has already appeared in the Bachelor franchise several times, and the trailer makes it seem like she is now interested in pursuing Zach Shallcross. So what is Tahzjuan doing on the new season of The Bachelor, and is she here to steal the Zach’s heart?

Tazhjuan Hawkins and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

Tahzjuan Hawkins appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor Nation first met Tahzjuan Hawkins when she appeared as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Her time on the series was short-lived, and Tahzjuan was sent home during week 1. However, she returned to give love another shot on Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 6 and 7.

Tahzjuan struggled with the heat during Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. She later opened up about her experience. “I had every intention of like, ‘Okay, you’re going to get up, do your makeup, look great. You’re trying to find a man,'” Tahzjuan told Refinery29 in 2019.

“And then I got down there, and I looked at everyone, and I was like, why am I the only person having so many issues? I was there for just a couple of days. But the elements really got to me.” Tahzjuan currently works as an associate broker for a real estate tech brokerage and lives in Colorado.

Is Tahzjuan competing for Zach’s heart in ‘The Bachelor’ 2023?

Despite her difficult time finding love, Tahzjuan Hawkins is back for The Bachelor 2023. However, it’s not as straightforward as her appearing as a contestant from the beginning. According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins appear as “judges” during one of the season’s group dates.

The trailer shows Tahzjuan later sitting down to talk to Zach, and the situation seems a bit flirty. In the voiceover, contestants can be heard saying, “Tahzjuan is here to steal my man,” and “We don’t need another girl here.” Victoria Fuller adds, “She really is into him.”

Tahzjuan seemingly attempts to shoot her shot with Zach and join his contestants. However, Bachelor Nation sleuths have deduced that it likely doesn’t go well. Bachelor Fantake points out that Tahzjuan doesn’t appear to be present in London with the final 11 women, so her flirtation with Zach probably goes nowhere.

‘Random drama’ is a dealbreaker for Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross has previously expressed that he isn’t a big fan of drama and hopes to focus on finding love this season. During an interview with ExtraTV, Zach noted that “random drama” is one of his dealbreakers. “Why cause a scene and drama over stuff?” he added.

With this in mind, it’s pretty easy to guess that Zach won’t risk making all the other women angry by allowing Tazjhuan to join his season late. However, we’re not expecting Zach to be able to keep all the drama at bay.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.