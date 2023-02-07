‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Week 3’s Musical Guest Is Related to Jesse Palmer

The Bachelor 2023 Week 3 featured Griffen Palmer as a musical guest. The singer-songwriter appeared as a surprise for Aly Jacobs during her 1-on-1 date with Zach Shallcross. The Bachelor fans noticed Griffen shares a last name with host Jesse Palmer. The pair even looks a bit alike, and it turns out that they are actually related.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead regarding The Bachelor 2023 Week 3.]

Griffen Palmer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross went on a group date and two 1-on-1 dates during The Bachelor Week 3. The group date involved a competitive tackle football game, known as Bachelor Bowl V. For Zach’s 1-on-1 with Kaity Biggar, the pair spent the night at the Museum of Natural History.

His 1-on-1 with Aly Jacobs was a little more heart-pounding. The pair went skydiving and later chatted and had dinner at the Babcock Winery & Vineyards in Santa Barbara. After Aly received a rose, Zach had one more surprise. They attended a private concert, where singer-songwriter Griffen Palmer performed for Aly and the Bachelor.

‘The Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer and Griffen Palmer are cousins

Some fans of The Bachelor noted that Griffen Palmer and The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer have the same last name. They are also both from Ontario and even share a pretty similar appearance. This led fans to speculate that Jesse and Griffin are related, and it turns out they’re right!

Jesse Palmer and Griffin Palmer are, in fact, cousins. Jesse wrote about having his relative appear on the show in a Tweet, saying, “Surreal moment having my cousin @griffenpalmer perform for this date night!” Griffin wrote on Instagram, “It will always be wild seeing myself on TV. Thanks to everyone who came out for the @BachelorABC watch party last night!”

Griffin Palmer performed his song “Second Guessing” at the end of Aly and Zach’s 1-on-1 during The Bachelor Week 3. “I’m feeling absolutely incredible,” Aly told cameras during the concert portion of her date. “Getting the validation of having the rose and wanting to continue with me is fantastic, and then the concert was just above and beyond.”

Zach sent several women home during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Week 3

Though things went well for Aly during her 1-on-1 date with Zach, other contestants weren’t so lucky. Zach sent Bailey home after admitting that he didn’t feel a strong enough connection with her.

Later during a pool party, Brianna told Zach that she intended to end her time on the show. Before leaving Bachelor Mansion, Brianna warned Zach that Christina was causing problems with other contestants.

Earlier in the episode, Christina rubbed some contestants the wrong way by constantly talking about her 1-on-1 date with Zach. She also expressed disbelief when Charity received the group date rose. Though Christina begged Zach not to believe the rumors about her, he sent her home during the rose ceremony.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.