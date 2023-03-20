‘The Bachelor’: Ariel Frenkel’s Negative Instagram Comment Hints That She and Zach Have Sex

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites are here, and fans can’t wait to see what goes down with Zach Shallcross and his three remaining women. Zach takes Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, and Ariel Frenkel to the Fantasy Suites, reportedly breaking his no-sex rule with one of them. Ariel might’ve given a clue that she has sex with Zach. Here’s what she posted to Instagram that has fans wondering.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Zach Shallcross and Ariel Frenkel | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross has a no-sex rule during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Fantasy Suites week

The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites week shows Zach Shallcross taking Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and Gabi Elnicki on overnight dates. The Fantasy Suites this season are unlike past seasons. Zach decided to make a boundary for himself — and that boundary meant he wouldn’t get physically intimate with any of the women.

“This week is viewed as sex week,” Zach says in a preview for the episode, according to Entertainment Tonight. “This is the week where s**t can hit the fan. It’s not conventional, but I decided that there will be no sex of any kind for Fantasy Suites.”

Unfortunately, Zach breaks his promise to himself. “Something really special happened,” he says. “Waking up this morning, I’ve had this pit in my stomach. I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down by saying one thing and doing another.” Additional clips show Gabi and Kaity upset with Zach.

So, who does Zach Shallcross get physically intimate with? Given Ariel Frenkel’s Instagram comment, Zach might’ve had sex with her during The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites week.

The Bachelor Instagram posted a clip of Zach and Ariel before the night portion of their overnight date. Zach invites Ariel to do the overnight and tells the camera that staying celibate at that time would be extremely difficult. Ariel commented, “Downvote,” to the clip, along with an arrow pointing downward.

Could Ariel’s comment mean she was the one to have sex with Zach? Many fans on Reddit believe that’s the case. They also think Ariel likely doesn’t appreciate her edit, as it makes her look as if she tempts Zach into breaking his promise.

“They’re painting her as some seductress and she is a lot more than her sex appeal,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Not very into this promo,” another fan wrote. “It’s definitely giving her that ‘temptress’ edit that’s essentially slut shaming her. It’s pretty gross.”

Who goes home during Fantasy Suites week?

According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Ariel heads home during Fantasy Suites week. Zach Shallcross makes Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar the final two women in the season.

Ariel going home during this episode could also be why she commented negatively on the post. She might be unhappy with Zach’s choice and the edit she received this season. It’s unclear if she plans to return in Bachelor in Paradise, but fans would love to see her hit the beach.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

