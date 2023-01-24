‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Gabi Elnicki Was Busted Reading ‘How to Win the Bachelor’ by Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace During Filming

It’s cold, the holidays are over, and we’ve entered the long trek toward warmer weather. Thankfully, we have The Bachelor to keep us entertained until spring arrives! The newest season stars Zach Shallcross as the lead, and 30 new women arrive during the premiere to take their chance for his heart. However, as the premiere date nears, more and more spoilers continue to pop up regarding the drama this season. One moment that might cause a stir involves Bachelor contestant Gabi Elnicki and the book “How to Win the Bachelor.”

[WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers regarding this season of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross.]

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Gabi Elnicki. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Gabi Elnicki from ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Gabi is one of the women competing for Zach’s heart this season, and from Reality Steve’s spoilers, it appears she hits it off with Zach pretty quickly. Gabi’s a 25-year-old Account Executive from Pittsford, Vermont. Gabi’s in the running to win the entire season, and she makes it all the way to Zach’s final three women. However, she might rub some folks the wrong way.

The women are here and they're ready for love. ❤️ Watch the season premiere of #TheBachelor Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UgJk9UvHU4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2023

Gabi Elnicki seen reading ‘How to Win the Bachelor’ during filming

Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding Zach’s season of The Bachelor on Nov. 15. However, what those spoilers lacked was any drama stirred up on set by the women and/or Zach this season. That’s unusual for this show, and it led some of us to wonder whether or not Zach’s season featured any surprises at all.

On Jan. 18, the reality TV blogger updated some of his information, including a potentially huge storyline revolving around Gabi. He announced that while filming, Gabi is seen reading “How to Win the Bachelor” by Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace. The authors host the popular Game of Roses podcast.

“How to Win the Bachelor” serves as a how-to guide on “winning” one of America’s most popular reality TV shows. The synopsis reads, “From how best to exit the limo on Night One, to strategies for making a run for the all-important First Impression Rose, to how to avoid being labeled a villain, this clear-eyed guide illustrates the rules and strategies any would-be contestant should know.”

Get to know your new Bachelor a little more before his journey begins on Jan 23! What preferences do you have in common? ? #TheBachelor @zach_shallcross pic.twitter.com/yNpsnRTedQ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 15, 2023

The women and audience might dislike Gabi Elnicki after this incident

One of the most common issues fans have with The Bachelor focuses on whether or not a contestant truly wants to find love or if they’re simply there for a chance to star on national television. Gabi reading the book causes a couple of problems. First, this implies that Gabi’s intentions might be less than genuine. Falling in love doesn’t come with an instruction manual, and creating a strategy on how to do that certainly doesn’t lead one to think she’s there for the right reasons.

Second, it’s unclear whether or not producers will even show Gabi reading the book. That lends to the idea that The Bachelor truly is about strategy and not at all about finding someone’s soulmate.

Reality Steve said something similar in his blog post, writing, “I don’t even know if it’s going to make air. Would be kinda weird for this show to promote Game of Roses book since it basically unmasks the fantasy of the show that people like to watch for.”

Either way, the cat’s out of the bag now. Now, all fans have to do is wait until