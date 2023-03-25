‘The Bachelor’ Finale Sneak Peek Hints Zach Tells His Family About Having Sex With Gabi

The Bachelor Season 27 finale is coming up, and Zach Shallcross finds himself in hot water. During Fantasy Suites, Zach slept with Gabi Elnicki and then told Kaity Biggar about it. Now both women will join Zach in the final episode of season 27 and meet his parents and sisters. A sneak peek for the season finale seems to hint that Zach tells his family about what went down during Fantasy Suites.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Zach broke a promise and slept with Gabi Elnicki during Fantasy Suites

The Bachelor Zach Shallcross went into his Fantasy Suites with a goal in mind: to not have sex with any of the women. He expressed this during his first overnight date with Ariel Frenkel and held true to his word. Then, during his Fantasy Suite with Gabi, she and Zach had sex.

This might not have created a problem, except for the fact that Zach then felt the need to tell Kaity about sleeping with Gabi. Kaity did not want to know that information, and his confession somewhat soured their Fantasy Suite. Now going into The Bachelor Season 27 finale, neither Gabi nor Kaity are too pleased with Zach.

Gabi and Kaity meet Zach’s family during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Finale

During the season finale, Gabi and Kaity will both meet Zach’s family. According to his ABC bio, Zach’s parents have been married for over 30 years and “have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner.”

Zach also has two younger sisters, Sammy and Payton, who will travel to Krabi for the season finale. “Are you prepared for if it does go the other way?” they ask Kaity in a sneak peek video for the episode.

The teaser also shows Zach saying to his family, “Last week with the overnights, I tried to do something that was trying to help everyone out, and it honestly bit me in the ass.” That sounds an awful lot like Zach might share that he broke a promise and slept with Gabi to his parents and sisters. Could things get any more awkward?

Does Zach’s family watch ‘The Bachelor’?

Although Zach’s family might be in for some awkward conversations during the season finale of The Bachelor, he’ll at least still have their support. Back in January, Zach spoke to The Stanford Daily about how his family has reacted to him becoming the franchise’s lead.

“I still don’t think my dad knows what the hell the show is, to be honest. My mom is very excited. She’s been a fan for years, and she’s so loving and supportive through it all; that’s the great part,” Zach replied. “My sisters used to be really big fans of the show, but now they don’t want to watch their brother being in a hot tub with other women.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

