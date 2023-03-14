‘The Bachelor’ Hometowns: Zach Shallcross Was Most Nervous to Meet Ariel Frenkel’s ‘Macho’ Brother

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns are finally here, and fans get to see Zach Shallcross fly across the U.S. and meet the families of the final four women. Zach recently spoke on a podcast about hometown week and shared who he was most nervous to meet. Here’s what he said about Ariel Frenkel’s family giving him the most anxiety.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 hometown teaser shows Ariel Frenkel’s family being hard on Zach Shallcross

The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns will bring hard conversations to the forefront for Zach Shallcross. He’s meeting the families of Charity Lawson, Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, and Kaity Biggar. And the teaser for the episode shows Ariel’s family might have Zach sweating.

“I really hope that all the families understand I’m just looking for the love of my life,” Zach tells the cameras.

Some families might be more understanding of the process than others. “My brother is so protective,” Ariel said in the clip. “There are a lot of hard-hitting questions that I was personally asked, so I can’t imagine things from Zach’s side.”

The teaser then shows Ariel’s brother grilling Zach. “Do you know my sister’s middle name?” the brother asks. “When’s my sister’s birthday?” Zach shakes his head and doesn’t answer.

Zach Shallcross said he was most nervous to meet Ariel Frenkel’s family and brother

Ariel Frenkel’s family might be the toughest to impress in The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns. And Zach admitted that he was the most nervous to meet her family.

“It was Ariel’s family,” Zach told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosts regarding who gave him the most anxiety. “He was like, anything with a spa, it’s an orgy, or whatever. I was, you know, a little nervous but excited to meet him. But, I was also warned — not warned — prepared for her brother.”

Zach then noted he’s also an older brother to younger sisters, so he can relate to where Ariel’s brother came from in their tense conversation. “I’ve played the macho older brother role at a younger time, and she prepared me for that, and so I was really nervous going into meeting her brother.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Who goes home during hometowns?

According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity Lawson heads home during hometowns week. While Zach Shallcross had a fantastic relationship with Charity, he felt stronger about continuing his connections with Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar, and Ariel Frenkel. The teaser for hometowns week shows Zach in tears over his decision.

However, Charity reportedly gets a second chance at love. Reality Steve reports she’s the next lead of The Bachelorette. The official announcement will either happen during hometowns week, the Women Tell All (airing on March 14, 2023), or on Good Morning America on Thursday, March 15.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

