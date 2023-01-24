‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Kimberly (Kimmy) Gutierrez? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

Kimberly (Kimmy) Gutierrez is one of the many women vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart on The Bachelor 2023. Zach returns to Bachelor Nation’s screens after a devastating breakup with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. This time Zach hopes to find his person and best friend as the show’s leading man. Here’s everything fans need to know about Kimberly Gutierrez’s job, Instagram, age, and more.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 regarding Kimberly Gutierrez.]

Kimberly Gutierrez | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Kimberly Gutierrez from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023, starring Zach Shallcross?

Kimberly Gutierrez is serious about finding love on The Bachelor 2023. According to her ABC bio, Kimberly was in a relationship for six years, but her ex wasn’t ready to find his “forever.” Kimberly has been single for the last few years and is hoping to find her person in Zach Shallcross.

“The Puerto Rican beauty’s ideal date night would include watching the sunset at the beach with a picnic dinner,” ABC wrote of her. “Kimberly is ready to find her husband and start a family of her own. She is excited about the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for her Bachelor journey to begin!”

Will @Zach_Shallcross meet his perfect match? ? Find out when his journey as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/at46lMornT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

Kimberly also appeared in a teaser video for The Bachelor 2023, where she discussed her perfect first date. “The perfect first date for me would be facing our fears together and doing something adventurous,” the Bachelor contestant revealed.

How old is Kimberly Gutierrez, and what does she do for a living?

While Kimberly Gutierrez’s ABC bio lists her home as Los Angeles, CA, her Linkedin profile states that she works as a VIP Client Concierge Manager for Fabel Restaurants in Miami, FL. Kimberly is 30 years old and has a Bachelor’s degree in social work from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Where to find Kimberly Gutierrez on Instagram

Kimberly Gutierrez can be found on Instagram under the handle @kimmyyg. Kimberly appears to post pretty regularly about her life, adventures, and spending time with friends. She also posted a photo of her headshot for The Bachelor 2023.

It's going to be an experience of a lifetime starting Jan 23 on ABC. ? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/LsCG3NX9Jc — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 9, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Kimberly Gutierrez’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Bachelor Nation will first meet Kimberly Gutierrez when she introduces herself to Zach Shallcross during night 1 of The Bachelor 2023. Though we don’t know much about Kimberly’s limo entrance, Reality Steve writes that she makes it to week 2. Kimberly then joins a group date that involves some kind of puppet show.

“Kimberly had an angel puppet and a devil puppet (like she had both of them sitting on her shoulder talking to her). She was talking about the first night coming out of the limo. And the angel would tell her nice things, and the devil would say things to make her insecure,” the spoiler guru wrote.

“The angel would say things like that she looked great and deserved to be there. The devil would say everyone else was prettier and she didn’t deserve to be there. Basically, a message about being confident in yourself.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.