‘The Bachelor’: Producers Allegedly ‘Talked About’ Charity Lawson as ‘The Bachelorette’ Since Day 1

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Women Tell All is finally here after hometown week. Zach Shallcross met the families of his final four women, and he ultimately sent Charity Lawson home. Now, The Bachelor spoilers reveal Charity is the next lead of The Bachelorette. And rumors suggest producers talked about this from the beginning.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 cast member Charity Lawson | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity Lawson is reportedly the next lead of ‘The Bachelorette’

Charity Lawson was a frontrunner in The Bachelor Season 27. She and Zach Shallcross had a strong relationship throughout the entire season. Unfortunately, Zach wished to continue his relationships with Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and Gabi Elnicki more. He sent Charity home during hometown week.

While Charity’s journey with Zach ended, she has her own journey next. Reality Steve reported that Charity was asked to be the next lead for The Bachelorette. The announcement will likely happen during the Women Tell All airing on March 14, 2023.

Fans who watched hometown week saw a preview showing Jesse Palmer approaching someone in a hotel room. “Someone’s life is about to change,” he states. Reality Steve notes he’s referring to Charity.

“Ariel and Gabi weren’t at the Women Tell All taping, and I can assure you, no random women who’s never been on the show, or any one former contestant from the show’s past, is in that dressing room Jesse walks into,” Reality Steve wrote. “It’s Charity, her season begins filming this weekend, we’ll probably see her potential guys being posted to The Bachelorette Facebook page either tomorrow or Thursday, and off we go.”

Producers allegedly discussed Charity Lawson as the next lead at the beginning of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27

Rumors suggest the producers for the series knew Charity Lawson would be a candidate for The Bachelorette before The Bachelor Season 27 got going. A Reddit user posted a comment from the TikTok account @positivelyuncensored.

“I’ve heard from multiple girls it’s been a known thing in the house who it is since day one too because producers talked about it,” the TikTok user stated regarding the next lead of The Bachelorette.

Another Reddit user commented on this claim. “From reliable sources: Higher-ups pick two-three potential leads before night one and inform producers of their potential candidate,” the user wrote. “From there, producers do what they can to protect/paint future potential leads in a good light, surround them with multiple producers, and help the lead keep them around to ‘wait and see because they could have potential’ ….”

“I am friends with a few people from the franchise and can confirm it’s true that often they have the next lead picked,” another user wrote. “It creates a lot of animosity in the house.”

Zach Shallcross details how ‘tough’ it was to break up with her

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross had a close relationship in The Bachelor Season 27. And it was difficult for him to let her go. He told Us Weekly that he was “sick” to his stomach over sending her home.

“And it was like, ‘I have to make an impossible decision and I don’t know how I’m going to do this.’ And I was sick to my stomach, like, all day,” he shared. “I couldn’t tell any producers or anyone what I was going to do, like, who was going to go home. And I like realized, I was like, ‘There has to be a decision. There’s no right decision here. Just hope you don’t F it up, to be honest.’”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

