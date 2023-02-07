‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Christina Mandrell Allegedly Tried to Kiss Week 1 Contestant

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 is here, and all eyes are on Christina Mandrell. Christina comes from a famous family and seemed like an early frontrunner with Zach Shallcross. Unfortunately, her time ends shortly after her arrival. And an insider claims she tried to kiss a woman on the show during the first week.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 spoilers ahead regarding Christina Mandrell.]

Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Christina Mandrell is eliminated in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 3

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 marks the end of the road for Christina Mandrell.

Christina entered on a party bus and wasn’t afraid of Zach Shallcross seeing her wild side. She received the season’s first one-on-one date, which went exceptionally well. During the one-on-one date, Zach learned that Christina was once married and now has a child. He gave her a rose and decided to consider life as a parent outside the show.

Unfortunately, it all goes wrong for Christina in episode 3. Spoilers from Reality Steve say her drinking gets the best of her. She has a hand in Brianna Thorbourne’s self-elimination, and Zach sends Christina home during the rose ceremony.

“Her elimination a week after getting a rose I believe had to do with her behavior at the cocktail party,” the spoiler guru states. “Heard she was acting erratic and might’ve been drinking too much.”

Christina Mandrell allegedly tried to kiss a contestant during the first week

An open, thoughtful, and kind conversation. ? Watch #TheBachelor now – Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/65C5WiIFY2 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 1, 2023

An insider shared with The Sun that Christina Mandrell allegedly got handsy during the first week of The Bachelor Season 27. The insider also said that producers had a difficult time with her but ultimately pushed Zach Shallcross to take her on the first date of the season.

“Christina was the most drunk,” the insider explained, adding that the contestant had more than the two-drink-per-hour allotment. “She couldn’t form a sentence after the first 30 minutes into the night, and contestants couldn’t have a proper conversation with her.” The insider then noted she “tried to kiss Becca [Serrano] and grabbed another girl’s hand.”

“Because she was becoming a headache to producers, they were the ones that convinced Zach to take her on the first one-on-one date,” the insider continued. “Producers hoped Zach would send her home early because she was becoming too much to deal with. So, they tried to get as much out of her as they could before she became more trouble.”

She’ll likely at least appear in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Christina Mandrell didn’t make it past The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3. But we doubt this will be the last we see of her. Given how Christina caused a lot of drama early in the season (and comes from a famous family), she’s a shoo-in for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Could she possibly become the next lead for The Bachelorette? It’s possible, though it’s rare that producers pick a lead who didn’t make it to the top four women of their season of The Bachelor. And given the chaos she brings, she seems more suited for the beach.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

