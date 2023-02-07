‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Who’s Eliminated Night 3?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 is here, and spoilers for the episode show which women head home. The first episode of the season showed Zach Shallcross sending home a record-breaking number of contestants. And episode 3 eliminations may surprise fans. Here’s who leaves.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ star Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bailey Brown is eliminated during the pool party in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 3

According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers, three women are eliminated in episode 3, though only one elimination happens during the rose ceremony. Reality Steve states Zach Shallcross sends Bailey Brown home.

Bailey goes on a group date with Ariel, Brooklyn, Charity, Christina, Katherine, Kylee, Anastasia, Brianna, Davia, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Jess, and Mercedes. The women divide into two teams to play tackle football at Moorpark College. Ariel, Bailey, Brooklyn, Charity, Christina, Katherine, and Kylee make up the blue team, while Anastasia, Brianna, Davia, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Jess, and Mercedes make up the yellow team. Kaity Biggar and Aly Jacobs are the two women to go on one-on-one dates with Zach.

Bailey and Zach fail to further their connection. The spoilers state this is why Zach sent her home before the rose ceremony.

Brianna Thorbourne self-eliminates during the pool party

Pool parties aren't always sunshine and good times for everyone. See what happens as tensions rise tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/93b0s6y1WK — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 6, 2023

Additional spoilers from The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 note Brianna Thorbourne sends herself home. Brianna received America’s First Impression Rose but had difficulty connecting with Zach Shallcross from night one. In episode 2, she continued to voice her concerns about her relationship with Zach. And it looks like her anxieties progress in episode 3.

Reality Steve notes Christina Mandrell had a hand in Brianna’s self-elimination choice. The cocktail party gets canceled, and the women attend a pool party with Zach instead. At the pool party, Christina gets drunk and has drama with Brianna. This drama results in Brianna leaving the show altogether.

“Christina was the one who, I guess, was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the First Impression Rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), and not from Zach,” Reality Steve states. “It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting.”

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: Christina Mandrell is sent home

Connections are growing and uncertainties are showing. ? Go along for the journey tonight at 8/7c on #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/Brv8HgYbdR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 6, 2023

Two women have left when the rose ceremony comes around in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3. Zach Shallcross only sends one woman home here — Christina Mandrell.

Christina made a great first impression on Zach with her party bus entrance. And the two connected during their one-on-one date in episode 2. Unfortunately, her drinking causes issues in episode 3. Her interactions with Brianna Thorbourne cause significant damage and ultimately lead to Zach sending her packing.

“Her elimination a week after getting a rose I believe had to do with her behavior at the cocktail party,” Reality Steve states. “Heard she was acting erratic and might’ve been drinking too much.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

