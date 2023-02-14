‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Far Does Brooklyn Willie Get?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 shows Zach Shallcross heading to the Bahamas with his remaining women. Zach takes two women on one-on-one dates while the rest of the contestants vie for his attention on the group date. Brooklyn Willie is one of the lucky women to head on a one-on-one date with Zach. So, how far does she get? Here are The Bachelor spoilers regarding Brooklyn and Zach.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Brooklyn Willie.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 cast member Brooklyn Willie with Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross go on a 1-on-1 date in episode 4

Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross finally get to spend quality time together on a one-on-one date in the Bahamas. The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 promo shows the two starting their date off right. Brooklyn jumps into Zach’s arms as soon as she sees him, and Zach tells the cameras he’s excited to go on a date with “someone who’s up for adventure.”

“For today’s date, I need someone who’s up for adventure, do something a little wild, do something a little crazy, and that’s perfectly Brooklyn,” he tells the cameras. “She really is a sweet girl, but I can tell she’s still holding back a little bit. But, the strength of our connection is growing more and more every time I see her.”

Brooklyn and Zach then jump on all-terrain vehicles and speed through the landscape to the coast of a secluded beach.

“Everything’s going great so far, better than what I could’ve imagined,” Brooklyn says. “And it felt really good to know that he wanted me to be here with him for this.” She then called the date “romantic,” though it started more “fun and adventurous.”

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: How far does Brooklyn Willie get?

adventure awaits ? don't miss #thebachelor tonight at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/akXfm5UokS — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 13, 2023

How far does Brooklyn Willie get with Zach Shallcross in The Bachelor Season 27? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Brooklyn receives a rose from Zach during their one-on-one date in episode 4. But she goes home during another one-on-one later in the season. The spoiler guru notes Brooklyn and Zach go on another date in episode 7, but Zach doesn’t give her a rose at the end of their date.

The date takes place in Budapest, Hungary. Seven women arrive in Budapest to fight for Zach’s love, but Zach can only continue with four women. While Zach gives his other one-on-one date, Kaity Biggar, a rose, he sends Brooklyn packing. During the rose ceremony, he sends Greer Blitzer and Katherine Izzo home.

When are ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 hometowns?

#TheBachelor is taking flight and heading to the Bahamas! Join us in the tropics TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu ?☀️ pic.twitter.com/4VfwNwpJaS — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 13, 2023

While Zach Shallcross and Brooklyn Willie hit it off in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note Brooklyn heads home right before hometowns. Hometown dates begin in episode 8. Fans will likely see the hometown dates begin airing on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Spoilers note Zach meets the families of Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frankel, Kaity Biggar, and Charity Lawson during hometowns. Only three women move forward after hometowns on to the Fantasy Suites dates.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.