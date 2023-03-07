‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Greer Gets to Return After Coronavirus — This Could Be Why

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 showed Zach Shallcross recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19) that he contracted in London. While in Estonia, he reconnected with the remaining women and strengthened his bonds via two one-on-one dates. Unfortunately, Greer Blitzer couldn’t join in on the fun, as she contracted coronavirus, too. But she gets to return. Here are some possible reasons why.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.]

Greer Blitzer in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greer Blitzer returns in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6 after contracting coronavirus

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 brought Zach Shallcross back to all the women for more group and one-on-one dates, but Greer Blitzer couldn’t join. Greer contracted coronavirus, keeping her quarantined from the other contestants and Zach. While she has to miss out on all the fun in Estonia, she returns the following week when everyone travels to Budapest.

In the past, coronavirus was dealt with much differently. Logan Palmer contracted coronavirus while on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. He was promptly removed from the show, causing speculation as to whether he got the virus. Logan verified he did get coronavirus on the show, but it’s still unclear why he had to leave while Greer gets to stay.

“When it happened, I was like, ‘Man, I just risked a lot to just have a moment to try and get to know Gabby,'” Logan shared with People. “And this thing that is completely out of everyone’s control has caused it to be taken away.”

Why does she get to return? There are multiple theories

The women in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greer Blitzer returns in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7. She recovers from coronavirus and continues to date Zach Shallcross, which is more opportunity than Logan Palmer received. So, why did Greer get to stay?

There are a few theories surrounding Greer’s return. The show explained she’s asymptomatic, which may have been much different than Logan’s illness. Producers may have decided to keep Greer on because of her lack of symptoms.

Another theory might be that Greer didn’t get coronavirus at all. Zach and Greer had a tense conversation via Zoom when Zach was ill, so Greer might’ve deemed it necessary to take a step back from the competition for a day and reassess. Additionally, photos posted to ABC show Greer out with the women in Estonia, making fans wonder about the truth.

The most likely theory surrounds the storyline. Greer and Zach have had extreme highs and lows, and she’s brought a lot of head-turning moments to recent episodes. Greer was extremely upset with Zach for not taking her on a one-on-one date in London because she adores tea, and the coronavirus conversation via Zoom caused fans to cringe. The season doesn’t have a ton of drama, and the producers need viewers to stay tuned. If Greer had coronavirus, it makes sense that the producers would want to keep her, as she continues to deliver good content.

Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross clearly don’t end up together

Greer Blitzer, 24, New York, NY. (IG: cheerio_greerio). Graduated Univ of Mississippi. Business Performance Advisor for Insperity. pic.twitter.com/9ExI8qbZJM — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 23, 2022

While Greer Blitzer returns in The Bachelor Season 27, she reportedly doesn’t stay long. The Bachelor spoilers note that she doesn’t make it much further beyond Estonia. Additionally, Greer threw shade at Zach Shallcross after their offputting conversation about coronavirus.

“Women who care about their careers are hot,” Greer posted to Instagram.

The conversation that preceded this post involved Greer telling Zach that she understood how stressful coronavirus is, as when she had it, her sales at work suffered. Zach countered this by telling her, “I think me missing out on finding a wife is slightly more important than [a sales quarter].”

Greer’s biting Instagram post clearly indicates that she and Zach aren’t getting on well. Fans must wait to see how it all unfolds and inevitably ends.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

