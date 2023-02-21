‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Speculation: Does Gabi Get Coronavirus From Zach?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 features Zach Shallcross and the women in London. Zach takes Gabi Elnicki on a date, and they appear to have a fantastic time while abroad. Unfortunately, The Bachelor spoilers note Zach comes down with coronavirus (COVID-19). Does Gabi get it, too? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

Gabi Elnicki in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 5 features Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki’s 1-on-1

Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki head on a date in London in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5.

“Today, Gabi and I are literally living like royals,” Zach says in a clip from the date. “It’s the ultimate royal experience. I’m so excited for it.”

The couple then heads into a home to meet Grant Harrold, the Royal butler. “Grant was literally King Charles’ butler,” Zach explains to the cameras. “And we’re getting the full royal treatment.”

Gabi and Zach try on fancy headpieces that the royals wear. “She has her personality, and she’s so fun and funny,” Zach says, “which is something I just really admire.”

Grant Harrold then tells Zach and Gabi that they have special guests they get to meet — and it’s the royal corgis. “All of a sudden, the royal family’s corgis run in,” Gabi says excitedly. She and Zach then roll around on the floor with the dogs.

“I’m loving my time with Gabi,” Zach says. “Like, she’s embracing the moment, and I’m loving it.”

Does Gabi Elnicki get coronavirus? 1 woman this season allegedly does

Just because we'll never be royals, doesn't mean we can't pretend. ☕️??? pic.twitter.com/MDUa7sjUb9 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 20, 2023

Gabi Elnicki reportedly gets the only one-on-one date in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5. And that’s because Zach Shallcross gets coronavirus, according to Reality Steve’s spoilers. It appears Zach tests positive for the virus after his date with Gabi, leaving many to wonder if Gabi gets coronavirus as well.

“I assume he was making out with Gabi on their date the day before he tested positive, so, maybe she got it too,” Reality Steve wrote. “I’m not sure.”

On the Daily Roundup podcast, Reality Steve verified that a woman this season also gets coronavirus, but he doesn’t know whether it’s Gabi. “One of the women gets COVID, but I don’t know who it is,” Reality Steve says. He then said that the two women who get eliminated in London — Mercedes and Kylee — likely don’t get coronavirus.

“The easiest guess would be Gabi because she had a date with him,” Reality Steve added. “I’m assuming they kissed numerous times, and then he tests positive the next day.”

Currently, there’s no evidence to suggest that Gabi gets coronavirus. The last season of The Bachelorette showed Logan Palmer heading home unexpectedly due to coronavirus, but Gabi stays until the end of the competition. Either Gabi gets coronavirus and production allows her to stay because Zach wants to keep dating her, or Gabi doesn’t get coronavirus and another woman does and heads home. Fans will have to find out.

Zach Shallcross has the rose ceremony on Zoom

You had me at corgis. Don't miss a new #TheBachelor tonight at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/CBLOWmyAHh — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 20, 2023

The London episode of The Bachelor Season 27 will be unlike any other episode fans have seen. After Zach Shallcross gets coronavirus, he cancels the other one-on-one and group dates. He then has the rose ceremony via Zoom where he sends two women home.

“I just know Zach did, production had to be shut down for the rest of the time there, and they did the rose ceremony over Zoom,” Reality Steve wrote. “But we do know when they moved on to Estonia, Zach immediately had a one-on-one with Charity, so it doesn’t look like COVID knocked him out too long.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.