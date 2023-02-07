ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 is here, and Aly Jacobs gets a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. So, how far does Aly get with Zach this season? Here’s what goes down with their relationship, according to The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Aly Jacobs.]

Aly Jacobs and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aly Jacobs gets a 1-on-1 date in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 3

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 features two one-on-one dates, a group date, and a pool party. The Bachelor spoilers shared by Reality Steve note Aly Jacobs gets the second one-on-one date of the episode. Her date follows Kaity Biggar’s overnight date at the Museum of Natural History.

According to Reality Steve, Aly and Zach Shallcross go on a skydiving date. After skydiving, they head to Babcock Winery and Vineyards in Santa Barbara, California. The spoilers note that Aly received a rose from Zach, so it’s clear Zach potentially sees a future with her.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: How far does Aly Jacobs get?

(SPOILER): We take this BIP break to give you a video of Aly Jacobs on her 1-on-1 date today with Zach. Although Zach isn’t in video, he was there. I promise. They were at the Babcock Winery and Vineyards in Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/mBA4DLhEfF — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 5, 2022

So, how far does Aly Jacobs get? According to Reality Steve, she makes it to the fifth rose ceremony. The women and Zach Shallcross travel abroad to London and Estonia, and several women get eliminated along the way. According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers, four women head home between both the fifth and sixth ceremonies. Zach either sends Aly home during the fifth rose ceremony in London or the sixth in Estonia.

“We know 11 women went to London for Rose Ceremony #5, and by the end of Rose Ceremony #6, they have seven left,” Reality Steve states. “So, Aly Jacobs, Kylee Russell, Mercedes Northup, and Jess Girod are the four that were gone in London and Estonia. I’m just not sure which ones were eliminated where other than I’m pretty sure Jess was eliminated in Estonia.”

After Estonia, the group heads to Budapest, Hungary. Zach then eliminates three more women, leaving only four remaining.

Zach Shallcross allegedly gets coronavirus in London

The things we do for love. ❤️ Don't miss #TheBachelor tonight at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/qxb4F3XWzi — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 6, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers indicate only one one-on-one date in London happened, which went to Gabi Elnicki. According to Reality Steve, Zach Shallcross got coronavirus (COVID-19) during his travels, resulting in fewer dates.

“As for London, I said a couple weeks ago that Gabi had the only one-on-one in London and that there were no other dates, but I didn’t know why,” Reality Steve wrote. “Well now I do. Zach got COVID in London, hence the rest of the dates having to be cancelled, and the rose ceremony in London was done over Zoom.”

This possibly means that Aly Jacobs is sent home over a Zoom call. Fans will have to wait and see how that plays out on the small screen.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

