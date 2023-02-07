ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 is here, and fans see Zach Shallcross further his relationships with many of the women. According to The Bachelor spoilers, Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross have a successful one-on-one date. So, how far does Kaity get? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Kaity Biggar.]

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 3 features Kaity Biggar on a 1-on-1 date with Zach Shallcross

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross hit it off in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Kaity gets the second one-on-one date of the season. She and Zach head to the Museum of Natural History, and he invites her to spend the night with him.

“Zach asks her to spend the night with him,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast on Feb. 6, 2023. “They have a tent at the Museum of Natural History, they spend the night, she comes home the next morning in her pajamas. … When have they ever done something like this this early? … The fact that he asks a woman he barely knows to spend the night with him … is interesting to me.”

The spoiler guru then noted that every woman in the house is likely to feel jealous of Kaity given her very serious date. It’s unclear whether the date was Zach’s or production’s idea.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: How far does Kaity Biggar get?

Connections are growing and uncertainties are showing. ? Go along for the journey tonight at 8/7c on #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/Brv8HgYbdR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 6, 2023

So, how far does Kaity Biggar get with Zach Shallcross? According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers shared by Reality Steve, Kaity and Zach make it all the way to the end together. Zach allegedly chooses Katie over Gabi Elnicki, as both women make it to the final two.

“As you know, the final three are Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi,” he posted. “That’s all you had up to this point. Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final two are Kaity and Gabi.”

However, other sources claim Zach chose to end the season with Gabi. So, fans might have to wait for the end of the season to see who he chooses.

“I trust my sources just like I assume they trust their sources,” the spoiler guru noted. “It’s now up to you the public to decide who you choose to believe. Personally, I’ll bet on myself. Nothing I can say is going to sway you one way or another.”

Zach Shallcross is ‘very happy’ after the show

When someone asks me where I'll be tonight at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/bp9eNcjDka — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 6, 2023

If The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers are true, then Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are engaged. Jesse Palmer said Zach is “very happy” following his season, meaning Zach and Kaity’s relationship is going well.

“I’ve been saying this is the most emotional season I’ve hosted and that’s what encapsulates it,” Jesse told E! News. “There is drama, but it’s not created. It’s all the real feelings that transpire throughout this journey.”

Palmer then explained that the “drama” in the season comes from women falling for Zach and Zach not completely reciprocating the feelings. “And Zach being an emotional guy who doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, and wearing those emotions on his sleeve,” the host continued.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

