‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Mercedes Gets Food Poisoning in London

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 features Zach Shallcross and the women in London. According to The Bachelor spoilers, fans can expect historic moments to occur in episode 5. And additional spoilers note one contestant gets food poisoning. Here’s what allegedly happens to Mercedes Northup while she’s abroad.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 only features one one-on-one date — and that’s between Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki. Gabi is the frontrunner in the competition, and the two lovebirds have a royal family-themed date with the royal family’s corgis. Unfortunately, Mercedes Northup hoped to spend some alone time with Zach.

A clip from the episode shows the women crowding around the table when the group date card arrives. “I would love to not hear my name on that group date card,” Mercedes says before the names are read aloud. Unfortunately, her name is on the card means she doesn’t get the desired one-on-one date.

“Sorry,” Mercedes says to the women as soon as she hears her name. She then begins crying. “I’m going to hyperventilate, I literally can’t,” she adds before leaving the room in tears.

“Mercedes is having a moment right now,” Charity Lawson says. “She is reacting pretty heavily to not getting the one-on-one date. I feel for her, I just wasn’t expecting it to be this hard for her.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers note Mercedes allegedly gets food poisoning in London

Mercedes Northup doesn’t get the one-on-one date she desires in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5. And according to The Bachelor spoilers, she has another unwelcome surprise.

“Mercedes was eliminated in London,” Reality Steve reports. “Apparently, she got food poisoning there. Now, I don’t know if that was the reason she was eliminated in London. I just know that’s when she’s sent home and she happened to get food poisoning while she was there.” Kylee Russell was also eliminated in London.

Given the teasers for the episode, it’s unlikely that Mercedes’ alleged food poisoning will be touched upon. Production will likely push the storyline of her desperation for a one-on-one as the reason for her demise.

The remaining contestants head to Estonia next

With Mercedes Northup and Kylee Russell gone in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5, that leaves nine women who travel from London to Estonia. Brooklyn, Katherine, Ariel, Aly, Charity, Kaity, Greer, and Jess receive roses from Zach during the rose ceremony in episode 5, and Gabi receives a rose during the only one-on-one date.

The rose ceremony in episode 5 is reportedly over Zoom due to Zach contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first time this has ever happened in Bachelor Nation history. However, Zach appears to recover quickly from the virus, as he heads to Estonia soon after to continue his one-on-ones and group dates.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

