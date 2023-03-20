‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Who’s Sent Home During Fantasy Suites Week?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 10 is here, and Fantasy Suites week brings the drama. Zach Shallcross takes Ariel Frenkel, Kaity Biggar, and Gabi Elnicki on dates during Fantasy Suites week, which may end in disaster. According to The Bachelor spoilers, here’s what goes down and who goes home.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, Zach Shallcross, and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross says he doesn’t want to have sex during Fantasy Suites

The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers hinted at strife for Zach Shallcross during Fantasy Suites week. Zach heads into the Fantasy Suites saying he doesn’t plan on having sex with any of his final three women. Unfortunately, Zach’s plan goes sideways. It appears he gets intimate with either Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, or Ariel Frenkel.

“I went into this week thinking, ‘Take the physical intimacy off the table for the week and make things less muddy,'” Zach shares in a preview. “But, in reality, it’s gotten a lot worse.”

The preview shows Zach speaking to host Jesse Palmer before the rose ceremony. “I feel like maybe I really f***ed up for good,” he says.

Jesse then explains that he knows Zach has had a “tumultuous” week. “But guess what?” Jesse continues. “Nobody doesn’t make mistakes in this experience.”

“It’s like, 1,000 things going on at once and I’m just trying to process it, trying to figure it out, and I don’t want to hurt any of these women,” Zach adds.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Who goes home during Fantasy Suites week?

Remember what you said, Zach… pic.twitter.com/m9J5qres6g — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 18, 2023

So, who heads home during The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Ariel Frenkel is sent home after overnight dates. Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar are Zach Shallcross’s final two women.

Zach appears to have a tough time keeping his no-sex policy in place with Ariel, though. A preview shows Zach explaining his decision to Ariel and then taking her to the Fantasy Suites.

“This week in particular, sex being off the table, loving one person at the end of this and sharing that intimate moment should be saved for that moment of engagement,” Zach tells Ariel during their dinner. “So, that’s how I’m looking into this week for everyone.”

Ariel tells the cameras that she wants a physical relationship with Zach, as she feels that’s an essential step in their relationship. Zach also expresses that Ariel’s beauty makes it difficult to keep his promise.

“Every time we’re together, there’s this pull,” he adds during a scene of them making out. “What did I set myself up for?”

Jesse Palmer says fans will see a ‘dramatic’ and ’emotional’ situation unfold

Sometimes trying to do the right thing, makes you do the wrong thing. Don't miss a moment of #TheBachelor tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0I3BXxPsAC — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 20, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites are sure to bring the drama. Host Jesse Palmer said the Fantasy Suites situations are unlike anything fans have seen.

“Everything’s about to turn onto its head,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to be involved in a situation that I don’t think we’ve ever had on the show before. This is not what Zach had planned and he is going to have to dig deep to try to pull himself out of this. This is going to be more dramatic and more emotional by leaps and bounds versus anything that we’ve seen this year.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

