Did Joey Graziadei request more brunette women in 'The Bachelor' Season 28? Here's what he said about his cast of women.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 features Joey Graziadei dating 32 women. Joey has a diverse cast of intelligent, funny, and entertaining women, and fans can’t wait to see who he chooses as his season progresses. Many viewers may notice that many of the women in Joey’s season are brunettes — and he answered why this may be the case.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Joey Graziadei discussed the many brunettes in his season

The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei has a highly diverse cast of women to date during his season, though fans noticed that many of the women were brunettes. So, does Joey have a thing for dark-haired ladies? He spoke about it while on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

“I think what happened was, I said, ‘I’m open to whatever,’ because I’ve dated a lot of different women,” Joey explained. “I don’t have a specific type that they finally were probably like, ‘Oh, we can get brunettes now.’ Maybe that’s what it was. I don’t know. But, I didn’t ask for brunettes. I didn’t ask for anything.”

Joey noted that he told producers “the same thing every time” they asked about his type. “I’m looking for someone that you, knowing me, you feel like would actually be a good match,” he added. “I have no doubt you’re going to be bringing plenty of beautiful women. But, I’m more interested in finding people that you think I can actually connect with. I gave that same answer every time, and I meant it. And I guess they went with a lot of brunettes.”

Joey Graziadei discussed his ‘type’ of woman

Joey Graziadei in 'The Bachelor' Season 28

The Bachelor Season 28 star Joey Graziadei spoke on the Chicks in the Office podcast regarding the type of woman he gravitates toward. And he talked about it again on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Joey noted that looks become increasingly less important as he ages. Instead, he wants someone adventurous.

“I am looking for my person,” he said, according to Bachelor Nation. “I know for me, especially as I’ve gotten older, there isn’t a type. It’s more about a personality and a type of person. I just need someone that’s willing to be open to taking on life with me. I want someone adventurous; I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it.”

Joey also maintained certain expectations for himself. “I just want to stay present,” he added. “That is going to be my mantra and goal through this. My fear would be the lack of staying present, and thinking too much ahead, and getting lost in all of it, and forgetting why you actually are here. I’m not worried about it, but that’s where my head is at.”

He explained his experience watching his season as it airs

The Bachelor Season 28 finished filming, and Joey Graziadei might be engaged after his season. Now, he’s watching his season play with the rest of the viewers. While on Live With Kelly and Mark, Joey explained that he filmed this season considering how his future wife might feel as she watches it back.

“I think that throughout this whole process, I tried to make sure that I was thinking about if someone is going to watch this back with me, I want to be able to explain myself, be able to go through this and say what happened,” Joey said. “So, I really tried to be smart with what I was saying.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

