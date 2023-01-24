‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Contestant May Have Self-Eliminated Night 1 in Season 27, Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens on Zach Shallcross’s first night as the lead. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate plenty of drama ahead for fans looking forward to an eventful season. And the drama begins on night one. Here’s what the spoilers say about a contestant who might have self-eliminated.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding night 1 eliminations.]

Jesse Palmer and Zach Shallcross in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Zach Shallcross sends 10 women home on night 1

Zach Shallcross is officially the new lead, and The Bachelor spoilers from night one shared by Reality Steve prove the season won’t disappoint fans. According to Reality Steve, a record 10 women go home on the first night. This means that viewers will see all the remaining women go on dates in episodes two and three.

“First time in almost 15 years that 10 people got sent home on night 1,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Which meant that everyone got to be on a date in episodes 2 and 3. Usually, 2 or 3 people don’t get dates in those episodes because they have too many left. But not this season.”

Viewers will also see all the creative limo entrances on night one of The Bachelor Season 27. Some entrances include a party bus, a TikTok trend, and a pig on a leash.

1 contestant may have self-eliminated despite what the editing shows, Reality Steve says

Night one is going to be ✨g-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s✨. Don't miss it tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/gScZCAOqpt — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 23, 2023

Zach Shallcross will have to make a few tough decisions on night one of his season. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach sends Madison Johnson after they didn’t hit it off — but there are some discrepancies regarding her exit. While the show will likely show Zach sending her home, rumors suggest she’s the one who decided to leave.

“Madison was the first to pull Zach aside and interrupted him numerous times during night one,” Reality Steve wrote. “Zach ended up sending her home because she was interrupting too much, although, I’ve already seen online, I’m assuming people from her camp, saying she eliminated herself because she wasn’t feeling it with Zach. It’ll probably get shown that Zach is the one that sends her away before the rose ceremony.”

Reality Steve elaborated on the event in the Daily Roundup podcast. “My guess is they’re going to show it as Zach said, ‘I had to send Madison home, because she kept interrupting.’ … There’s probably another side where Madison eliminated herself because she wasn’t feeling it with Zach. But, I’m sure the show is going to make it seem like Zach sent her home.”

Zach Shallcross said he ‘didn’t have any rules’ going into night 1 of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27

Will @Zach_Shallcross's journey as #TheBachelor be picture perfect? ? Find out starting tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/N6Ibd45MOx — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 23, 2023

The Bachelor spoilers indicate a juicy season 27 premiere. Before the premiere aired, Zach Shallcross said he “didn’t have any rules” for himself heading into night one. But he did have goals.

“Going into night one, I didn’t have any rules for myself,” he told Us Weekly. ” … I guess one rule was I wanted to meet and speak with all the women I can [with] whatever time allowed and can make work. That was most important to me. Regards to the kissing, sometimes you just had that connection and it’s like, ‘Who am I to deny that?’ If it feels right, if it’s forced, definitely not. But if it’s natural and it’s mutual, then hell, ‘Why not?’”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

