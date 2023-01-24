‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Contestant Stops First Rose Ceremony in Season 27, Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 stars Zach Shallcross as the lead, and fans can’t wait to see which women compete for his love. So far, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve promise there will be plenty of drama for long-time fans of the show. Here’s what Reality Steve said about a contestant allegedly stopping the season’s first rose ceremony.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding the first rose ceremony.]

Zach Shallcross | Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Reality Steve says Lekha Ravi stopped the first rose ceremony

According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, there’s drama in Zach Shallcross’s season from night one. The spoiler guru claims Lekha Ravi stops the season’s first rose ceremony. Lekha allegedly made this potentially game-changing maneuver because she felt she didn’t have enough time to speak to Zach before the rose ceremony began.

“Lekha stopped the first rose ceremony in the middle of it to tell Zach she tried to talk to him the entire night, and that producers kept reassuring her she would and that the rose ceremony would not take place until Zach got to talk to every girl first,” Reality Steve posted. “Well, that didn’t happen, because Lekha and others never got to talk to him night one.”

It’s unclear if production will air the rose ceremony debacle. Reality Steve believes production might cut it completely. “My guess is it’s not going to be shown,” he said on his Daily Roundup podcast.

A record number of women get sent home on the first night

Tell a friend to tell a friend, we'reee BAACCCKKK. ? pic.twitter.com/86qoXY5CTg — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

Zach Shallcross allegedly sends a lot of women home on night one. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note 10 women go home on the first night, which is a record. This leaves 20 women remaining. In episodes two and three, all of the women likely get dates. “Usually, two or three people don’t get dates in those episodes because they have too many left,” the spoiler guru noted. “But not this season.”

Lekha’s outspoken nature in The Bachelor Season 27 didn’t do her any favors. “She doesn’t get a rose, but she speaks out upon it,” Reality Steve said on his podcast. Additionally, Lekha has a head-turning entrance that might’ve not gone over well with Zach. She licks his ear when she gets out of the limo and approaches him.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross promises no ‘dumb drama’

Stop scrolling! ✋ There are so many moments on this season of #TheBachelor that you'll need to see to believe. Watch the premiere Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Bp7GIqvcId — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

Given The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, fans can anticipate plenty of drama on night one. But Zach Shallcross said in an interview that he’s not here to play games.

“I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls*** and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” he told Us Weekly. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.”

Zach also mentioned that he knows what he wants after his failed relationship with Rachel Recchia. This could give a clue as to why so many women head home on the first night.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

