No one expected The Golden Bachelor to have seedy drama emerge just days before the series finale. For weeks, fans watched widower Gerry Turner cry about his connection to the competitors and reminisce about his late wife. As fans closed in on the season finale, a former girlfriend stepped forward to suggest Turner was not all that he appeared to be. Nick Viall weighed in on the expose and how he felt about it all.

Nick Viall had the same reaction to the revelation about Gerry Turner as the public

When The Hollywood Reporter released a story chronicling Gerry Turner’s relationship with a woman he knew prior to his wife’s death, viewers were stunned. According to Turner’s ex, who wished to remain anonymous, she began dating the retiree shortly after Toni Turner’s death. The relationship led to them living together. The romance ended when Turner ended the relationship and asked his then-girlfriend to move out.

Viall took to the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to discuss the revelations. Viall was just as troubled by the accusations as the rest of the world. The former The Bachelorette contestant and eventual The Bachelor star said the revelations opened up a lot of questions, primarily because Turner had presented himself as a still-grieving widow.

The former ‘The Bachelor’ star admits that it might not be all Turner’s fault

Viall doesn’t blame Turner for how his story was presented to The Golden Bachelor viewers. Viall knows all too well that a contestant or bachelor’s story is no longer completely in their control when they sign up for the famed dating competition. He contends that it is entirely possible that Turner was a bit uncomfortable with portraying himself as a long-suffering widow who hadn’t so much as thought of another woman following Toni Turner’s death.

We may never know if Turner was uncomfortable with the narrative or not, though. He hasn’t spoken about it. He probably won’t discuss it again, either. We will likely see less and less of the retiree after his January nuptials to Theresa Nist. We assume the couple will settle into life together, and the franchise will move on to another eligible bachelor and bachelorette.

