‘The Bachelor’: Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Together in 2023?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 brings Victoria Fuller back on the small screen. Victoria got her start on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and she found love with Johnny DePhillipo on Bachelor in Paradise. Shortly after she and Johnny broke up, she began dating Greg Grippo. So, are Victoria and Greg still together in 2023?

Victoria Fuller guest stars in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 2

Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller | ABC/Eric McCandless

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s romance in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 seemed like it would last. The couple got engaged on the show and seemed serious about continuing their romance. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make their relationship work. Shortly after their breakup, Victoria and Greg Grippo, her friend from The Bachelorette, reconnected and began dating, prompting cheating rumors. Victoria maintained she never cheated on Johnny.

Now, Victoria’s back. She co-hosted the group date in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 with fellow Bachelor Nation alumni Tahzjuan Hawkins and Courtney Robertson. Victoria, Tahzjuan, and Courtney were brought on the group date led by the rapper Latto to determine the winner. The group date included Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat Carter, Davia, Genevie, Katherine, Kylee, and Mercedes.

The women on the group date don’t seem excited to see Victoria, Tahzjuan, and Courtney. Tahzjuan also has ulterior motives, as she hopes to establish a romance with Zach.

Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo still together in 2023?

Will there be some new additions to this season of #TheBachelor? Find out tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hvfnuHYBWG — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 30, 2023

Victoria Fuller’s appearance in The Bachelor Season 27 has fans wondering where she and Greg Grippo stand now. So, are they still together in 2023?

Victoria and Greg are reportedly going strong. On Dec. 30, 2022, Victoria posted photos of her and Greg out to dinner. “I wanna eat ur face,” she captioned the photos. Eight weeks before that photo, she posted additional photos and clips of the two of them kissing in public with the caption, “I love you.”

On Dec. 22, 2022, Victoria posted footage of her and Greg’s infamous trip to Italy. The couple mentioned their Italy trip during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, as they also mentioned they got matching tattoos while traveling abroad.

“I get it’s not the best look in the world,” Greg said during the reunion regarding the immediacy of their date and the tattoos. But Victoria said she didn’t care what anyone thought of their relationship.

“Everyone can hate us if they f***ing want,” she stated.

As for Greg’s Instagram posts, he posted footage of him and Victoria in New York City in mid-January 2023.

Their future may include ‘a bunch of Grippo babies’

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are in their relationship for the long haul. The couple initially moved quickly, but they’ve made it clear that they intend to stick together forever.

“Greg and I are very, very happy right now,” Victoria told E! News in November 2022. “We are just enjoying being able to finally be together. We don’t know what the future holds, but maybe it’s a bunch of Grippo babies. We’ll see!”

“At this point in my life, I need someone who can match my energy and that’s why I’m with Greg,” she continued. “We compliment each other.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.