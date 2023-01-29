‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Victoria Jameson? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

Victoria Jameson stepped out of the limo on night one of The Bachelor to try to win Zach Shallcross’ heart. The first episodes of season 27 was a whirlwind, with Zach meeting thirty hopeful women. The Bachelor told host Jesse Palmer that he feels hopeful that his wife is at the Bachelor Mansion. Could that woman be Victoria? Here’s everything fans needed to know about her.

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 regarding Victoria Jameson.]

Victoria Jameson | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Victoria Jameson from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023, starring Zach Shallcross?

Victoria Jameson is looking for love with Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor 2023. According to her ABC bio, Victoria models her relationship goals after her parents, who have been married for over 40 years. Interestingly she has this in common with Zach, who has discussed looking up to his family, especially his parents, who have been together for 30 years.

“Victoria is looking for a mature man who will be there for her in good times and bad,” her bio continues. “She is looking forward to meeting Zach because she knows he’s as ready for lifelong love as much as she is!”

✨ A new season begins ✨ #TheBachelor is now available to Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/yKwjdvvdQ6 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 25, 2023

How old is Victoria Jameson, and what does she do for a living?

Victoria Jameson is a 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas. She and Zach both have Texas roots, as the current Bachelor is from Austin. According to her LinkedIn, Victoria holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance and Kinesiology from Oklahoma City University. She also hosts a podcast called TikTok Radio.

Where to find Victoria Jameson on Instagram

The Bachelor fans can find Victoria Jameson on Instagram under the handle @victoriajameson. The makeup artist has a whopping 122K followers.

On her Instagram, Victoria shared about her experiences joining The Bachelor, including the fact that she is divorced. She also joked about worrying that she was “too old” to be here in a video that reads, “When the first girl you meet in the house is 22.” Victoria regularly posts life updates, funny videos, and DIY projects.

What do spoilers suggest for Victoria Jameson’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Bachelor Nation first met Victoria Jameson when she stepped out of the limo on night one. Zach gave Victoria a rose, meaning viewers will see her again in next week’s episode.

According to Reality Steve, Victoria J goes on a group date during week 2, where each girl had to put on a puppet show. “Victoria J. went last. Her costume was like a fortune teller box with a curtain,” the spoiler guru wrote.

“She talked about two years ago her house being flooded, and if she could get through that, she could get through Zach dating 30 other women. She made a joke, something along the lines of if they have a problem in the future (like a bridge to get over), they ‘shall cross’ it together. So it was a play on his last name.” Unfortunately, Reality Steve also reports that Victoria did not receive a rose during week 2.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.