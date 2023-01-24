‘The Bachelor’: Who Gets Zach Shallcross’s First Impression Rose?

It’s the most romantic time of the year! ABC’s The Bachelor returns with a new lead and a new cast of 30 different women hoping to find love. Zach Shallcross debuts as the lead this season, and fans remember him from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. The first night in the mansion almost always features plenty of drama, but more importantly, Zach gives out the coveted First Impression Rose. So, who gets Zach’s First Impression Rose on night one?

First Impression Rose recipients often make it fairly far in the competition

The Bachelor franchise didn’t introduce the First Impression Rose until The Bachelor Season 5. Plus, for whatever reason, The Bachelor Season 6 didn’t include it, and the award didn’t return until season 7. It’s stuck around ever since. Historically, the recipients of the award on The Bachelorette fare better than those on The Bachelor, but it still has an impact. Out of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, 10 recipients of the First Impression Rose were the final pick in the finale.

Other memorable picks include Teddi Wright from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. While Teddi didn’t make it to the final three, Clayton eliminated her only right before the Hometown Dates.

Who gets Zach Shallcross’s First Impression Rose?

This season of The Bachelor, the First Impression Rose goes to Greer Blitzer. Greer makes one of the most memorable limo entrances this season, according to Reality Steve. She invites Zach to do the “tortilla challenge” that circulated on TikTok earlier this year. Apparently, that was enough to pique Zach’s interest because he gives her the First Impression Rose by the end of the night.

Greer’s Bachelor bio describes her as “loyal and confident.” It also adds that she’s “looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality. She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses.”

Zach’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ featured a twist on the award

During the After the Finale Rose special for Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer introduced audiences to a new take on the First Impression Rose. He called it “America’s First Impression Rose.” Jesse then brought out five women competing this season, and fans voted on who they believed should receive the rose from Zach.

Brianna Thorbourne took home this award. Brianna’s a 24-year-old entrepreneur and already owns her own beauty company. However, it doesn’t look like things go as planned for Brianna’s time on the show. Reality Steve reported in November that Brianna self-eliminated due to bullying from fellow cast members. Later, the TV spoiler expert revealed that contestant Christina Mandrell served as the “ring leader” in the bullying of Brianna. To make matters worse, Christina allegedly used the fact that she received “America’s First Impression Rose” against her. However, until we see the incident play out ourselves, the full story remains unclear.

Tune in to ABC tonight for the premiere of The Bachelor and watch as Zach hands out the First Impression Rose!