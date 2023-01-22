‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Anastasia Keramidas? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, and with it comes a new lead and a brand new cast of women looking to find love. Producers tapped Zach Shallcross as the lead this season. Fans might recognize him from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Love wasn’t in the cards for Zach and Rachel, but he’s ready to try again. One of the women this season is Anastasia Keramidas. Here’s everything we know about her, including her age, job, Instagram, and more.

THE BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Anastasia. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Who is Anastasia Keramidas from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Anastasia calls San Diego, California, home and comes from a large Greek family. According to her official Bachelor bio, Anastasia is “looking for a mature man who has his life together and knows what he wants.” She’s a big fan of the Harry Potter movies, and she loves visiting her family in Greece. The bio also adds that Anastasia is “done wasting time when it comes to dating and is ready to jump into love with both feet.”

Anastasia’s fun facts mention that she loves animals, but monkeys intimidate her. She says she’s always felt a strong connection to Cleopatra, and she dreads the day skinny jeans come back into fashion. (Don’t we all?)

How old is Anastasia Keramidas, and what does she do for a living?

At 30 years old, Anastasia skews to the older end of the group of women this season. (Which is not old at all in real life.) She works as a Content Marketing Manager for Mint Mobile, according to her LinkedIn profile. In the past, Anastasia held positions at Likewise, Lyft, and Grubhub in the marketing departments of those companies. Her LinkedIn profile also lists her as graduating from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

Where to find Anastasia Keramidas on Instagram

For those of you who want a glimpse into Anastasia’s personal life, look no further than her Instagram page. Anastasia uses the username @anastasiamidas, and her photos feature plenty of selfies. She uses the social media platform to model different styles of fashion, as well as share memories of time with her friends. One of her pinned photos features Anastasia enjoying a music festival. Her most recent post, however, announces her debut on this season of The Bachelor with her official photo from ABC. The caption reads, “Roses are red violets are blue, I’m feisty but I cry a lot too. #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC.”

Is Anastasia hinting at some tense times in The Bachelor mansion?

What do spoilers suggest for Anastasia Keramidas’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Thanks to reality TV blogger Reality Steve, we already know several spoilers regarding this season of The Bachelor. As for Anastasia, Reality Steve revealed in November that she participates in the second group date of the season. On this particular date, producers task the women with putting on a puppet show for Zach.

“Anastasia came up in her bathrobe. She had a hot tub prop set up (like a cardboard cutout type thing) and was wearing a bikini top under her robe. She brought Zach up on stage and had him pop a bottle of champagne while they pretended to be in the hot tub,” Reality Steve wrote.

(We aren’t sure how puppets are involved in this…)

Reality Steve also added that while Anastasia travels to the Bahamas with Zach and some of the other women, her journey ends there. Sadly, one of Anastasia’s close friends died suddenly, and she eliminated herself from the competition.

For those interested in seeing Anastasia and the rest of the cast this season on The Bachelor with Zach, tune into ABC on Jan. 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST.