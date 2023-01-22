‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Katherine Izzo? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

The wait is almost over! ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, and with it comes a new lead and a brand new cast of women hoping to find love. Zach Shallcross is dipping his toe back into dating as the lead this season. Many of you already know Zach from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. This time Zach’s calling the shots, and one of those women vying for his heart is Katherine Izzo. Here’s everything we know about Katherine, including her age, job, Instagram, and more.

Who is Katherine Izzo from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Katherine’s official ABC bio describes her as “a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude.” It also adds that Katherine prioritizes family and loves spending time with her nieces and nephews. She wants a family of her own one day, so let’s hope Zach’s in the same boat!

Katherine’s “number one priority” right now is finding her perfect match. Her bio concludes by saying, “Katherine’s dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.”

As for the “fun facts” undoubtedly made up by ABC producers, they include the fact that people always tell Katherine she looks like Julia Roberts and she prefers “glamping” over camping. Finally, she loves a good breakfast pastry. (Who doesn’t, Katherine?)

How old is Katherine Izzo, and what does she do for a living?

At 26 years old, Katherine calls Tampa, Florida, home. In Tampa, she works as a registered nurse, and she says her job is “incredibly important to her.” Katherine’s LinkedIn profile lists her place of employment as the Moffitt Cancer Center. The profile also adds that Katherine received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of South Florida in 2019, and she’s currently working toward her Masters at South University.

Where to find Katherine Izzo on Instagram

Fans of The Bachelor can catch a glimpse into Katherine’s personal life through her Instagram. She uses the handle @katizzzo. Katherine’s Instagram photos feature plenty of selfies, time out with friends, and pictures of her travels. She recently posted about her debut on this season of The Bachelor, but her most recent photos show her night out with friends on New Year’s Eve.

What do spoilers suggest regarding Katherine Izzo’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Reality Steve shared several spoilers about Zach’s season of The Bachelor in November of 2022, including that Katherine gets chosen to participate in the first group date of the season. The group date features Bachelor alumni Tahzjuan Hawkins, Victoria Fuller, and Courtney Robertson as judges. Plus, singer Latto shows up to perform her hit song, “Big Energy.”

The reality TV blogger also revealed that Katherine makes it pretty far during Zach’s season. He mentioned that Katherine and Zach go on at least one-on-one date, and she travels to the Bahamas and Hungary with the group. However, Zach chooses to let her go while in Hungary.

Clear your calendar for Jan. 23 to watch Zach’s season of The Bachelor.