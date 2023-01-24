‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Madison Johnson? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s hit reality TV dating show The Bachelor returns this month, and with it comes a brand new cast of 30 different women. Zach Shallcross, who first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, takes the lead this season in hopes of finding love. One of the women vying for Zach’s heart this season is Madison Johnson. Here’s everything we know about Madison, including her job, Instagram, age, and more.

‘The Bachelor’ stars Madison Johnson | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Madison Johnson from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Madison calls Fargo, North Dakota, home, and she grew up taking care of her two little sisters. Her ABC bio mentions that that means she and her sisters come as a package deal.

The bio also adds, “She hopes to meet an honest, empathetic, loyal man with a caring family. Madison has worked extremely hard to get to such a great place in life and says she is more than ready to find someone to share it with.”

It ends by saying Madison is very serious about her journey on The Bachelor, so we hope Zach is too.

As for the “fun facts” section on her bio, it says Madison was a Presidential Scholar in college, hates all sauces, and if she had a choice of any superpower, it would be the ability to pause time.

Stop scrolling! ✋ There are so many moments on this season of #TheBachelor that you'll need to see to believe. Watch the premiere Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Bp7GIqvcId — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Madison Johnson, and what does she do for a living?

ABC’s profile for Madison lists her age as 26 years old and that she’s a business owner. However, when we did a little sleuthing of our own, we found that Madison’s LinkedIn profile says she works as the Marketing Coordinator for Rejuv Skin and Laser Clinic.

The About section reads, “Current M.A. student at North Dakota State University studying Communication. B.A. from Western Michigan University in Communication. Research conducted both qualitatively and quantitatively with topics in digital media, computer mediated communication, and digital marketing. Professional experience includes four years as a Social Media Specialist and one year as a Digital Marketing Coordinator.”

Where to find Madison Johnson on Instagram

You can follow Madison on Instagram @madi_johnson, where she has over 5,000 followers and counting. Her feed is full of stunning selfies and photos of her friends, family, and all the different places she’s traveled. Madison’s profile showcases her love for family, especially her two younger sisters, Meghan and Myah.

Her most recent photo announces her debut on The Bachelor, which she captioned, “I’ve never been more ready for this.”

Will @Zach_Shallcross meet his perfect match? ? Find out when his journey as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/at46lMornT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Madison Johnson during her time on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Reality TV blogger Reality Steve always comes through with spoilers for each season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. According to him, Zach eliminates Madison before the first rose ceremony, which means we don’t see a lot of her during this season.

In November, Reality Steve wrote, “Madison Johnson was eliminated before the first rose ceremony. I believe she was the over aggressive one that was stealing him too many times on the first night and Zach basically told her he didn’t see a connection with her. She might’ve even asked during one of the many times she saw him, if he didn’t see it with her to send her home. So he did.”

Tune in to ABC on Jan. 23 to see Zach meet all of the ladies this season.