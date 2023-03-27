‘The Bachelor’: Zach and Kaity’s Zodiac Signs Make Them an Opposites-Attract Match

The season 27 finale of The Bachelor will air on ABC on March 27. In The Bachelor finale, Zach Shallcross will have to choose between two women: Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar. Based on Zach and Kaity’s zodiac signs, the two seem like an interesting match.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for season 27 episode 10 of The Bachelor.]

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar on ‘The Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

What are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar’s zodiac signs?

While not everyone believes in astrology, it can be a fun way to compare the compatibility of two people or to identify personality traits. There are twelve different zodiac signs, and each zodiac sign is either a fire sign, a water sign, an air sign, or an earth sign.

Zach was born on July 31, 1996. This makes him a Leo, as anyone born between the dates of July 23 to August 22 is considered a Leo.

A Leo is a fire sign and is the fifth sign of the zodiac. Leos are considered to be passionate, as are all fire signs. In addition to being passionate, some trademark Leo traits include being charismatic, egotistical, and confident.

Kaity was born on Nov. 17, 1994. This makes Kaity a Scorpio. Anyone who is born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21 is generally considered to be a Scorpio.

Scorpios are the eighth sign of the zodiac, and Scorpio is a water sign. Like fire signs, water signs can be passionate and intense. Scorpios in particular are known for being mysterious, emotional, and intuitive.

What Zach and Kaity’s zodiac signs mean for their compatibility

When it comes to synastry, Scorpios and Leos can be hit or miss. Generally, it is thought that Leos and Scorpios will either love one another or hate one another.

Given how far Kaity has lasted on The Bachelor, there is no doubt that Kaity and Zach are drawn to one another and there so far seems to be little animosity between them.

Fire signs and water signs are opposing signs, which makes Kaity and Zach’s relationship an opposites-attract relationship.

However, balance can come with this type of relationship. In addition to this relationship bringing out a balancing act, Leos and Scorpios can also meet each other’s emotional needs.

Leos and Scorpios are both intense and passionate signs. Sometimes, what is needed in a relationship with either sign is someone who can match that passionate energy.

How to watch the season 27 finale of ‘The Bachelor’

Typically, each season finale of The Bachelor shows the Bachelor going on his final dates with the last two contestants. The remaining contestants will also meet the Bachelor’s family.

Shallcross will then be expected to pick between Kaity and Gabi, and if he feels ready, propose to whoever he chooses. After the filmed finale, there is an After the Final Rose special that is live in front of a studio audience.

The season 27 finale of The Bachelor will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on March 27. For fans who do not have access to ABC, The Bachelor finale will be available to stream on Hulu on March 28.