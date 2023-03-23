‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross’ Final Three Women Post Instagram Photo in Unison

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 9 took a dramatic turn for Zach Shallcross. Things were already going to be emotional because Zach would have to bid farewell to one of three wonderful ladies. Still, Fantasy Suites took a surprising turn, and feelings were definitely hurt. Recently Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and Gabi Elnicki posted the same photo on Instagram at around the same time. Here’s why they may have made this move.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

What happened during Zach Shallcross’ Fantasy Suites?

During Fantasy Suites, Zach Shallcross decided to take sex off the table. Everything went well during his first overnight date with Ariel Frenkel. Then during his Fantasy Suite with Gabi Elnicki, the pair ended up having sex. Well, no big deal, right?

Maybe, if Zach hadn’t decided to then tell host Jesse Palmer, Kaity Biggar, and the entire country about what went down, it wouldn’t have caused such a huge problem. Kaity wasn’t upset that Zach was intimate during Fantasy Suites.

She was, however, understandably upset that Zach told her about it. An awkward rose ceremony ensued, and Ariel Frenkel was sent home. Zach’s remaining two women don’t seem pleased with him going into the show’s final week.

Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi posted an Instagram photo at the same time

Recently Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi all posted the same Instagram photo at almost exactly the same time. The photo was of the three of them standing at the Fantasy Suite rose ceremony with stoic expressions. The three women also gave the photo the same caption: three emojis of hands forming a heart.

All we can really do is speculate as to why Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity posted this photo, but given everything that has gone down, we think we have a pretty good guess. When Zach walked Ariel out at the rose ceremony, Kaity whispered to Gabi, “I know you were the only one.” Gabi responded by saying, “I feel like I’m wearing an ‘A’ on my chest.'”

The moment seemed tense, but according to Kaity, there was more to it. The Bachelor finalist reportedly commented on a TikTok that this moment between her and Gabi was part of a larger conversation. Gabi, after all, didn’t seem offended by Kaity’s statement.

The women also seemed to be trying to avoid having the mics pic up their conversation, though that didn’t work out. Dave Neal reports that Kaity has since deleted this TikTok comment, and speculates that producers made her get rid of it.

What does the Instagram photo mean for ‘The Bachelor’ contestants?

So what does this have to do with the Instagram photo? It’s possible that Kaity, Ariel, and Gabi feel that producers are spinning a narrative to make it look like there was conflict between the three women during Fantasy Suites week. Posting a photo in solidarity with heart emojis in the caption is a subtle way to let fans know that isn’t the case

Kaity Biggar also recently posted an Instagram video of her and Gabi laughing and joking around in one of the giant bathtubs in Budapest. “Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship,” Kaity wrote.

Gabi commented, “Love you so much, my Kaity girl! Forever grateful for our friendship and that you are in my life.” She also mentioned Ariel in the comments, writing, “This is my formal invitation to bath time, will you accept this tub?”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

