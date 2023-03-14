‘The Bachelor’ Hometowns: Zach Shallcross Gave Kaity Biggar the Final Rose

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 8, Zach Shallcross met Kaity Biggar’s family. She was one of three women to receive a rose from Zach after hometown dates. In the episode, she accepted her rose second at the rose ceremony. However, Bachelor Nation sleuths have determined that the scene was edited, and Kaity actually got the final rose of the night.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach sent Charity Lawson home during ‘The Bachelor’ Week 8

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 8, Zach Shallcross visited the hometowns of his remaining four contestants. All of the dates went pretty well, despite a few hiccups along the way, but one woman had to go home. At the rose ceremony, Zach first called Ariel’s name, followed by Kaity, and finally Gabi.

Zach then walked Charity out, and the pair said a tearful goodbye. Although it is reality TV, The Bachelor, of course, gets a fair amount of editing before it airs. Bachelor Nation sleuths believe that the order in which the roses were handed was changed to look different than the way things really went down.

‘The Bachelor’ sleuths determined Kaity Biggar received the last rose at hometowns

A fan on Reddit posted photos of Ariel and Gabi accepting Zach’s roses during The Bachelor Week 8. When Ariel steps up, there is one rose left on the table, and when Gabi steps up, there are two. This means that the true order in which Zach handed out the roses was Gabi, then Ariel, then Kaity.

The order explains why Kaity didn’t crack a smile when the Bachelor called her name. She likely wasn’t too pleased about getting called last. On the other hand, it also explains why Gabi seemed pretty nonchalant about accepting her own rose.

It’s hard to know why editors switched up the order that Zach handed out the roses. A likely explanation is that producers thought there would be more tension if the decision was between Gabi and Charity. Kaity Biggar has been an obvious frontrunner since day 1, and most fans probably predicted she would get a rose over Charity.

Does the order the roses are handed out matter?

With all this in mind, however, it’s worth pointing out that the order the Bachelor hands out the roses probably doesn’t matter in the long run. In 2015, a fan asked former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky if there was any significance in the order the roses are handed out.

“No. None at all,” Fedotowsky answered in a blog post via E! News. “It’s either random or put in an order to keep the audience in suspense.” Another former Bachelorette, DeAnna Stagliano, shared the same sentiment, once, writing on Twitter that producers simply give the lead a list of names in a certain order.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.