‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20: Is This the Final Season?

As one of the longest-running reality TV shows, The Bachelor franchise has had a loyal fan base for two decades. However, the 19th season of The Bachelorette had mixed reactions, raising questions about the possibility of the series ending after the 20th season.

Furthermore, the current season of The Bachelor has faced a lot of negative reactions and low ratings, which could suggest the series is in trouble. Could season 20 be the final season of The Bachelorette?

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 had mixed reactions

Season 19 of The Bachelorette featured Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as co-leads—a first for Bachelor Nation. While some viewers appreciated the change, others were critical of the decision to feature two leads. A Reddit fan wrote, “This double Bachelorette twist did not work. I barely know any of the guys, and I don’t see any chemistry with Gabby/Rachel and any of the guys.”

Additionally, the season faced criticism for being poorly edited., with one viewer calling The Bachelor franchise “broken.” Overall, Season 19 of The Bachelorette received mixed reviews, with some praising the chemistry between the leads and the contestants, while others found it lackluster and unengaging.

Could this be the end of the ‘The Bachelor’ franchise?

Does anyone actually watch The Bachelor anymore? I watched like 3 seconds of it on good morning America and thought.. not only does this suck but these people are unattractive. — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) March 16, 2022

Despite the concerns raised by the mixed reactions to The Bachelorette Season 19 and the low ratings of The Bachelor Season 27, The Bachelorette was renewed for a 20th season with Charity Lawson as the lead. It appears producers heard fans when they complained about Zach being cast as The Bachelor, after ABC said they were planning to diversify the franchise.

However, others argue that the show needs to make significant changes to address the criticisms it has faced in recent seasons. This could include a reevaluation of the show’s formula and structure and increased accountability and transparency from the show’s producers, especially when it comes to casting the bachelors.

Ali Barthwell, a reviewer on Vulture, suggested that The Bachelor showrunners reduce the drama in the show, saying, “So we’re at a crossroads with the goddamned program. They’ve either got to dial back the drama and deliver some romance, or just go full-on mess and become the thing you fear the most: trashy.”

Ultimately, the future of The Bachelorette and the franchise as a whole remains uncertain. ABC has not released any statements about the franchise coming to an end. While the show has faced criticism and controversy in recent years, it has also remained a cultural touchstone and a source of entertainment for millions of viewers. And whether the show continues or not, its legacy will be felt for years to come.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 has had a lot of negative reactions and low ratings

The current season of The Bachelor—Season 27—features Zach Shallcross as the lead. The Hollywood Reporter spoke with ABC executive Rob Mills, who suggested that Zach’s season would bring the franchise back to “great, classic Bachelor storytelling.” After years of drama and failed relationships, Zach would be the guy to save the franchise from itself.

Unfortunately, Zach’s season has faced significant backlash and low ratings. At its peak in 2003, The Bachelor drew as many as 12.55 million viewers for the season premiere. However, the show’s popularity has since declined. According to the official rating report, only 2.96 million people watched the opening of Season 27.

Many viewers have criticized the show for its repetitive formula and lack of diversity. Some even questioned The Bachelor showrunners for picking Zach as a lead. One fan on Reddit wrote: “It’s the same rinse and repeat. We’ve seen it so many times. I really may just sit this one out. No hate toward Zach, he seems like a nice guy…. They just have so many options and this is who they choose??”

Overall, the negative reactions and low ratings of The Bachelor Season 27 have led some to speculate that the franchise may be in trouble and that the upcoming 20th season of The Bachelorette would not happen.