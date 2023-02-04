The Bachelorette’s Trista Sutter Said Her Kids Probably Think ‘It’s Weird’ How She Met Their Father

Not many kids have parents who met on a reality television show like The Bachelorette. But Ryan and Trista Sutter’s teen kids, Maxwell and Blakesley know that their mom and dad are two of the most famous couples from The Bachelorette, which doesn’t exactly impress them.

“I know my son could care less,” Trista told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I mean, probably both of them are kind of like ‘it’s weird.’ Like you don’t even want to think about how your parents met.”

Trista and her daughter recently watched ‘The Bachelorette’ together

Max probably isn’t going to be watching any seasons of The Bachelorette any time soon. “Anyway, I know that my son could care less. My daughter is a little more interested in the show aspect of it,” Trista said. “Like we watched Gabby and Rachel’s season together, it was our first kind of time watching. We didn’t watch the whole season just because life was busy. But she watched some of the shows with me. So she has an interest in the show.”

Bachelorette Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter | John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

“Max would rather watch a hockey game or I don’t even know what shows he’s watching,” she said. “I hope that maybe later in their lives that they will think that it’s kind of cool that they get to see how their parents met. And I do think it’s pretty amazing that we have it on tape the first time I laid eyes on [Ryan].”

Would Trista and Ryan let their kids do reality TV?

Even though the kids may not be overly into their parents being on The Bachelorette, reality tv is tightly woven into the current culture. So how would Trista react if either of her kids wanted to be on reality TV?

She said the question isn’t cut and dry. “I have always said I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t say you could do it,” she said. “They would be like, ‘Oh, whatever!’ You know, it’s kind of like drinking before 21. Like, ‘Well, you did mom or whatever.'”

At the same time, she’s seen how the dark side can be tough on those who give reality television a shot. “So, I was on reality television, met your father that way,” she said. “I could not say no. But I will say if it was something that they ever wanted to do, there would be a lot of preparation and a lot of conversations being had between us and even with producers.”

What did Trista learn about being on a show like ‘The Bachelorette’?

Trista learned lessons from being on a show like The Bachelorette and would share insights with her children. “Just about going into it, what you could expect, how to behave,” she said. “Because they can take what you’ve said and use it out of context. And so I don’t know as a 13 or 15-year-old that they would truly understand that.”

“But hopefully, they would [understand that] later on,” she added. “And they wouldn’t be able to do the show until later. I mean, I didn’t do the show until I was 29. So that I wouldn’t be a hypocrite, I would be like if you want to [do a reality show] you’re going to wait.”

How do Ryan and Trista keep up with their teen kids?

Raising active teens means that Ryan and Trista need to be at the top of their game and health is a huge priority. “So Ryan and I just recently announced that we are partnering with Purely Inspired Nutrition, and we’re really excited because we’re all about authenticity and we literally use their products every day,” she exclaimed.

“I make a smoothie for our family every day with Purely Inspired Protein powders and then with their organic greens. It’s an easy way as a busy mom for me to get greens into our bodies, especially mine. I just feel like since I just turned 50, I’m more cognizant than ever before of getting what I need in terms of nutrition.”

One of Trista’s favorites is Healthy Beets Plus first thing in the morning. “I do a scoop of Healthy Beets Plus in ice water every morning. I love beets like it’s my favorite salad,” she dished.