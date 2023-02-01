‘The Blacklist’ Canceled at NBC, See the Season 10 Trailer

NBC is shutting down The Blacklist. The upcoming 10th season of James Spader drama will be the show’s last, the network announced on Feb. 1.

NBC cancels ‘The Blacklist’

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 | Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist stars Spader as criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington, who decides to turn himself in and work with the FBI to take down other crooks in exchange for immunity. It debuted in 2013.

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases, and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week.

“We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them,” Eisendrath added.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to [be] a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver, and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The last season of ‘The Blacklist’ premieres Feb. 26

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 | Will Hart/NBC

The final season of The Blacklist will premiere Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The show’s landmark 200th episode will air on Sunday, March 19. NBC hasn’t announced an air date for the series finale.

The Blacklist Season 9 reached 29.1 million viewers on NBC, according to the network. Spader has earned two Golden Globe nominations for his work on the show. Guest star Alan Alda was nominated for an Emmy in 2015 for his performance as Alan Fitch. The show also earned eight nominations and one Emmy in the stunt categories.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 trailer teases the end of the road for Raymond Reddington

When The Blacklist returns in February, Ramond Reddington will confront “unparalleled danger,” according to a synopsis from NBC.

“With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before,” reads the description.

A teaser for the upcoming season (via YouTube) highlights some memorable moments from past seasons of The Blacklist while promising a fitting sendoff for Reddington.

“There’s a man waiting for all of us,” he says, as he puts on his hat and walks away.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.