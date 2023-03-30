‘The Blacklist’: NBC Promos Return for the Final Season

Fans of The Blacklist have no doubt noticed that over the past few years, NBC hasn’t been doing much to promote the James Spader series. Season 9, in particular, fell by the wayside, with the network devoting only a small amount of time to promoting new episodes. Now as The Blacklist enters the final season, NBC is back on the ball and giving fans teasers and promotional material every week.

James Spader as Raymond Reddington and Stacy Keach as Robert Vesco | Scott Gries/NBC

Viewers noticed a lack of promos for ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9

The Blacklist Season 9 promised to have quite a few changes. This was the first season without creator Jon Bokenkamp and star Megan Boone. Still, the sudden drop off of promotional materials for the new season was surprising. The trailer for season 9 was a mere 15 seconds long. Additionally, NBC did not release weekly teasers to promote each week’s episode, and the show’s Twitter account went quiet.

Viewers took notice, pointing out that it’s hard to get excited and speculate about the upcoming episodes without any promotional material to go off. “The problem with guessing about season 9 is that we have a total void of information,” said a fan on Reddit. However, things have changed as the show enters its final season.

NBC promos have returned for the final season of ‘The Blacklist’

In February 2022, James Spader announced that The Blacklist had been picked up for season 10. Almost a year later, NBC released the news that season 10 would mark the end of the Spader-led series.

It’s not a shock that The Blacklist is finally wrapping things up. Season 9 did seem to feel a little directionless, and fans quickly questioned how long it could go on without Liz Keen.

However, with the announcement of the end of The Blacklist came the return of promotional material from NBC. Viewers got a full minute-long trailer for season 10, and new episodes are getting a coveted Sunday evening spot, which isn’t given to just any show.

David Nevins, president of entertainment at Showtime, explained in an interview, according to The Seattle Times, that he gives a series the Sunday night spot, “because I want to signal to the audience: ‘This show matters. This is a big show.’”

Not only did season 10 get a full trailer, but NBC is actually releasing teasers for each new episode every week. These teasers don’t just spread the word about new episodes. They also garner enjoyable discussions and speculations among The Blacklist fan base.

‘The Blacklist’ celebrated its 200th episode

Recently, The Blacklist reached an impressive milestone. The NBC series aired its 200th episode on March 19, 2023. NBC released a promo for the episode, which is titled “The Hyena.” Images also showed that the cast celebrated with a cake during filming for the episode.

In this special episode, Molly Bernard guest starred as three different characters. Bernard portrayed triplets Cordelia, Alex, and Kendall Bostwick, who became potential targets of a blacklister criminal.

New episodes of The Blacklist Season 10 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.