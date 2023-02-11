‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 1 of the Core Families Needs to Leave Los Angeles to Save the Series

Since its first episode in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has provided audiences with a never-ending supply of drama, passion, and betrayal on the small-screen. And even though B&B is popular all over the world, it has lost its appeal over time. One of the biggest complaints about the show is that it repeats the same stories.

Katherine Kelly Lang, Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl, Annika Noelle and Heather Tom | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Storylines are essential to a show’s longevity, but many viewers of B&B have expressed frustration that the show is running out of material. To shake things up and breathe new life into the program, it might be time for one of the core families in The Bold and the Beautiful to leave Los Angeles.

‘B&B’ viewers are tired of the same old plots and repetitive dialogue

Given the show’s long run—almost four decades—B&B has recycled many plots to maintain consistency. The soap has been running on super-couple breakups, love triangles, and betrayals for years, which has made the show quite predictable and turned off some viewers.

For example, the Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor arc has developed since the early 1990s and has become a tired plot point for many viewers. Fans have tolerated the repeated plots for a long time, but they are finally getting fed up and speaking out to the producers.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke is tormented about her secret night with Deacon. pic.twitter.com/A2TCD1PDmg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 18, 2022

One Twitter user expressed dissatisfaction with the show’s storylines, saying, “Something has to change! This has been dragging on and on and on. It’s getting boring, and soon, more people will turn off this show’s channel.”

Another fan wrote that the show has the opportunity to “really shake things up” and not repeat conversations. Viewers also commented that there are some storylines too ridiculous to even enjoy, making it clear it’s time for a change.

One of the core families in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ needs to leave Los Angeles to save the series

We could definitely use a hug after this scene. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2EsQL6U3n6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2022

Fans of B&B are known to have strong opinions, and the show has been known to take their criticisms to heart on occasion. It’s no secret that the soap’s plots have grown monotonous in recent years due to their overuse of the same three families (the Spencers, the Forresters, and the Logans).

Some other families have been involved in subplots, but they haven’t gotten nearly as much focus as the Spencers, the Forresters, and the Logans, and that needs to change. Families such as the Buckinghams, Fultons, and Finnegans have been relegated to the background while having fascinating stories to tell.

Since the lives of the characters in B&B are all connected, the show can create an interesting storyline by having every member of just one of the B&B core families leave Los Angeles. For example, this could be done by sending an entire family to New York City or abroad to open a new office for their successful businesses or to move for their children.

If one family left, even temporarily, it would shake up relationships, businesses, and open the doors for rivals to return if their enemy family has left the city. This would also make it possible for the show to introduce a new family to the show to really shake up the dynamic. Introducing a new family that will either collaborate with or against the established families in the soap can give it a much-needed jolt.

Introducing a new family gives ‘B&B’ an excellent opportunity to diversify their cast

Because soaps reach into homes across America daily, they can contribute to promoting these important words, #BlackLivesMatter by developing & featuring all their black characters more fully. Make it happen!! @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YR https://t.co/YFwtKXvv8D — Caitie Rose (@TVFAN224) June 8, 2020

People of color continue to be underrepresented in soap operas, both on-screen and in production roles. B&B happens to be one of the shows accused of a lack of diversity, which is said to be driving away a sizable section of its viewership.

One fan on Soaps wrote, “Funny how LA has such a huge Latin culture, and yet this show does not reflect that. I believe that LA also has a large Asian culture as well, and yet no Asians? Such a lack of representation, considering it’s filmed in such a diverse city, is insulting to the city it’s filmed in, never mind the fans themselves.”

Considering that B&B’s primary families are predominantly white, adding a new family presents a great opportunity to diversify the cast.