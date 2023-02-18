‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 of the Worst Romantic Partners

Romance is an important element in The Bold and the Beautiful. Many of the show’s leading men and women search for their perfect romantic partner. While there’s always drama with couples, these three characters are the worst romantic partners.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Scott Clfton and Annika Noelle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ character Liam Spencer’s waffling makes him a bad romantic partner

From the moment Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) arrived on The Bold and the Beautiful, he’s been pushed as the new leading man. Liam’s good looks have won the hearts of many women. Yet, when it comes to his personality, he needs some work.

For the past 12 years, Liam’s been in a love triangle with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He’s married them multiple times and has a child with each woman. Yet, Liam confused feelings constantly have him waffling between the women.

"I love you Steffy, but I love Hope too." – Liam #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aJXZ1HCVqA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 16, 2020

Whenever trouble arises in one relationship, he makes a beeline to the other woman. Liam’s waffling has left both women in heartache, yet they continue to give him another chance. Thankfully, Steffy wised up and moved on from Liam with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Now if only Hope could do the same.

Ridge Forrester is the original waffler on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Before Liam, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was The Bold and the Beautiful‘s original waffler. Ridge is the show’s handsome playboy with women falling at his feet. He’s had many love interests, yet his two greatest loves are Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Since 1990, Ridge has waffled between both women. The situation with Brooke and Taylor is complicated by his having children with both women. After three decades of this nonsense, you’d think Ridge would pick a woman and stay with her. Yet, he’s proven he’s still a bad romantic partner.

Ridge’s latest ordeal had him dumping Brooke without explanation and rushing to Aspen to proclaim his love for Taylor. But after Ridge and Taylor’s wedding was called off, he made a beeline back to Brooke. Yet, Ridge finally got a dose of karma when Brooke and Taylor decided to dump his waffling butt.

According to SoapAsk, Ridge is currently away on vacation. But when he does come back, one must wonder if his love triangle will resume or will he find a new love interest?

Brooke Logan is a bad romantic partner

Brooke is The Bold and the Beautiful’s golden gal. The eldest Logan sister has a reputation as a sexpot with men unable to resist her charm. Although Ridge is Brooke’s destiny, she’s had many marriages. Her former husbands include Eric Forrester (John McCook), Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon), and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Brooke share a heart-wrenching moment. pic.twitter.com/kKDSOyhnyO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2022

While Brooke could’ve had happiness with any of these men, who heart always belonged to Ridge. Brooke broke many men’s hearts because of her infatuation with Ridge. Yet, whenever Brooke and Ridge do reunite, drama always follows them.

The couple’s cheated on each other countless times, and Brooke’s keeps many secrets from Ridge. Brooke seems ready to move on from Ridge after their latest breakup. With Brooke getting back into the dating game, will she find happiness with another man? Or will this relationship end like many others?