‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Actor Scott Clifton Announced Split From Wife of 10 Years

Sometimes, no matter how hard a person tries, things just don’t work out. Even when two people have a deep, loving connection, it turns out that they are just not meant to be in a marriage, and this is what happened with The Bold and the Beautiful actor Scott Clifton and his wife, Nicole Lampson.

In fact, according to the website Shaw Family Law, L.L.C., divorce among celebrities is quite common – they actually have a divorce rate of about 40% within 10 years. Now, we have learned that Clifton has announced a split from his wife of 10 years.

Scott Clifton | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

How did Clifton and Nikki meet?

Clifton and Lampson tend to keep their private life under wraps, but they do allow fans the occasional glimpse as to what is going on. According to The List, Clifton, who portrays Liam Spencer on the popular soap The Bold and the Beautiful, and Lampson married on October 20, 2012, after five years of dating. So, how did the couple meet? Well, they were seated next to each other in class, and at the time, Lampson wasn’t really interested in pursuing a relationship with the handsome actor. Eventually, she opened up to the idea, and the two of them were inseparable for years.

They had a wedding in Malibu, which was attended by several of Clifton‘s co-stars, and looking back, they both say that neither of them was nervous at all. Soap Spoiler reports that they had specific ideas in mind for their day, and it went completely according to plan. Says Clifton, “The most important part is that the wedding was a great party. Nikki wanted a real party, and we had one. We had been to so many weddings where no thought went into the guest experience. Nikki said, ‘No way. I want our guests to walk away from this feeling like they had just been to the best party of their lives.'”

It was on May 6, 2016, that they welcomed a child, a son named Ford Robert Clifton.

Clifton recently announced that he and Lampson have split

Despite a fairytale courtship and dream wedding, things didn’t go as originally planned. According to Soap Opera Digest, Clifton released a statement saying :

“My wife Nikki and I have decided to separate. Actually, we have been separated for some time now. She remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime, and my closest confidant and the decision has only deepened the love and respect we have for one another.”

Naturally, the couple would like privacy during this difficult time in their lives, and while fans are certainly disappointed to see that they are ending their marriage, we certainly wish them all the best in the future.

Nicole Lampson stays out of the spotlight

The actor’s wife is Nicole “Nikki” Lampson tends to stay out of the spotlight. The List reports that she is the daughter of a carpenter, as well as a stay-at-home mom. She describes herself as “the mom of three cats and her little boy” and talks about how she loves spending so much time with her son.

Before becoming a mom, Lampson earned a Master’s Degree in Human Factors and Applied Psychology, going on to work at a consulting firm for several years.